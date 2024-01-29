Episode Description

Cat Watters continues the conversation on 5G from May 5th with Dean Henderson, Mark Steele and Les Jamison . Dean delves into the effects of 5G on the human body and on all of Creation. This is a fantastic talk! Don’t miss it!

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Share

Books by Dean Henderson