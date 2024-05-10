Dean and Richie discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the war in Gaza and anti-war protests, plus “anti-globalist movements in South America and Africa, mass migration, censorship and more.”

Richie Allen is and old friend and the host of one of the best independent radio shows on the air. The BBG can be heard daily broadcasting The Richie Allen Show from the Great City of Salford, UK. Listen to the Richie Allen Show live!

Richie is joined by Dean Henderson. Dean is a renowned political analyst, historian, and author of seven books, including the best-seller, "Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf." On today's show, Dean tells Richie why he believes that the pro-Palestinian protests sweeping university campuses in the US and Europe, can be a catalyst for real change. The guys also discuss the anti-globalist movements in South America and Africa, mass migration, censorship and more.

Dean’s interview starts at roughly 30:00 minutes into the broadcast.

Showlink: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2024-05-09T10_25_44-07_00

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com