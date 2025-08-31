Dean and Michael discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Recorded August 19, 2025

EPISODE DESCRIPTION

The Global Syndicate: Bloodlines, Centralized Power & the Satanic Control System w/ Dean Henderson

The Global Syndicate: Bloodlines, Centralized Power & the Satanic Control System w/ Dean Henderson

ShowLink: youtube.com/watch?v=ZO0XnjDKeTg

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com