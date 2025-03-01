Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Trump, Zelensky and Putin on the Russia Ukraine War, the latest DOGE cuts, Pam Bondi and the Jeffrey Epstein Files, and much more!

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com