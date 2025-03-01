Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Trump, Zelensky and Putin on the Russia Ukraine War, the latest DOGE cuts, Pam Bondi and the Jeffrey Epstein Files, and much more!
Check out more interviews from Jeff Rense at Alt News, or listen to the Jeff Rense Program live daily.
Click the link below to listen to this broadcast.
Dean Henderson | The Trump-Zelensky Event | Jeff Rense Program
showlink: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/Feb2025/6Rp289/rense_022825_hr1.mp3
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
now wait, all these guys (sort of ) established about Trump & the jews was that he was invited to join up, these 2 guys did not establish that Trump agreed to the invitation?
Good interview,
Always good to hear your views!
I’ll be listening to Jeff’s interviews also.
Curious,have you ever listened to “ Europa the last Battle” on Bitechute.
About 10 hrs. I listened in segments.
I was especially impressed at how theGerman economy was turned around so fast after WW1
Mohmar Kadafi did a similar version of National Socialism before the U.S took him down.
Also a great lesson on the Bolshevik Revolution,Eastern European Jews.
Well wishes and be safe!