Dean Henderson | The US-Israel War On Iran Is Underway | Jeff Rense Program
Left Hook 2024 10-26
Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
The Pallavicinis are top international bankers that oversee criminal financing in Russia and Iran, Giancarlo Pallavicini was an economist adviser in the Soviet Government , Prince Aimone of Savoy-Aosta is a former banker and has been the head of Pirelli in Russia as well as is the Sovereign Military Order of Malta ambassador to Russia
https://russiaembassy.orderofmalta.int/en/the-ambassador/
Putin was seen numerous times with Savoy and Grimaldi and the mafia laundering money in Monaco went fishing with the prince grimaldi. China is under the Li bloodline, president xi is a dictator. all this mayhem in Israel Palestine is run by the Aldobrandini Pallavicini papal bloodlines.
Brics is another side of the coin a diversion for people to think in an alternative. The end goal is to
create 10 regions as stated in Club of Rome map. they need a war to draw lines on the map, and kill more people and bring in the technocratic feudalistic system.
All the presidents are pawns, and criminals working with them and the mafia and laundering money for themselves, but they will be killed in the end since only the papal bloodlines who run the Vatican will remain. They own the land all over the world,
these families mind control people through all kinds of ideologies and tactics to get what they want,
