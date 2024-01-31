Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include cell phones and predictive programming, Lenin was a conspiracy theorist, capitalism and the destruction of self, and much more.
Dean Henderson | The World Control Game | Jeff Rense Program
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Checking in from ft Pickens. Not interested in any of this ritual human sacrifice called naval bases, blue angels ect. Fucking noisemakers f-16’s ect. False belief in patriotism whilst billions stolen for human sacrifices- duped idiots killing fellow loving humans. I digress. Doing a lot of fun conversations getting a feel for real humanity! Confirming the confirmation that the majority are brainwashed to sorta understanding. I skirt the “issues” so as to open people up to hear their perspectives of the world at large,understanding we are complete strangers. They open up so as to speak, and clearly most are programmed. They vent platitudes.
People truly are good intended but not understanding they are programmed. Must create internal strife. Can see it in their body language! Digress again.
I am very outgoing and am having a blast. I went to wash potatoes and my wife had to come and find me. I’m talking for an hour and soon she is talking sewing machines with his wife. Another 1/2 hour. All good.
Lots of intelligence but misguided thinking.
We will never unite to beat the ananarki superior control (mkultra). Like you say keep your mental house in order and speak
From our heart( my add), being loving and enjoy the moments of real life. Heading East towards mobile, ms then to the forests. I’ll be peopled out and get to some mountain biking into the the pines. Ah relief will come, naturally...
Ancient Evil indeed.