Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Ukraine & Russia, Israel, War in Gaza and much more.

Dean Henderson joins me to discuss the attempt on the life of Donald Trump.

https://www.youtube.com/live/U864ikFVjKw?si=pVVya9q9oK-RDr-P

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com