Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Ukraine & Russia, Israel, War in Gaza and much more.
Episode Description
Dean Henderson joins me to discuss the attempt on the life of Donald Trump.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
According to "Brighteon" audio analysis of the attempted assassination, there were three shooters, 3 different guns detected on audio analysis (7/19/24).
Two eyewitnesses spotted a male in tight black jeans ride up on a Harley just before the attempt. He wore a "Don't Tread on Me" yellow flag around his neck, and entered a beige building.
The next day his Harley was still there. (See "That Special Witness" blog.)
