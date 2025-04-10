Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the Royal Crown, City of London, the Middle East and much more.

You can find more great videos by Regis Tremblay: Dateline: News & Conversation at Bitchute, YouTube, and Rumble.

Dean Henderson caused my head to spin with this Bird’s Eye View of the history of the Persian Gulf, in particular the creation of Saudi Arabia and Israel. They are not enemies, but allies and part of the City of London, Banker plan. How do Iran, Iraq, and Yemen factor into the Middle East equation? Dean presents his case that it is the UK that has been behind it all. Always about oil and money. Did the US really win its independence? I was surprised about his take on Trump! He says, “there’s some good and some bad.” How it all is going to turn out we will find out soon.

Dean Henderson | UK Behind It All | Regis Tremblay

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com