Dean and Jill talk to Regis about their lives, work, homesteading and adventures around the world for more than three decades.

Episode Description

You thought you knew who Dean Henderson was. Think again. With his wife, Jill, of 35 years, the two take us on an amazing journey from the Land of the Sioux, around the world, and back to the land of Crazy Horse. It is a spiritual journey and one of self-discovery and the connection with nature, people, animals, and all things.

Dean Henderson | Up Close & Personal | Regis Tremblay

showlink: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8m9GWoN2zl96/

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Jill Henderson the author of The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Ozarks: A Journey of Seasons, and The Garden Seed Saving Guide: Seed Saving for Everyone. For ten years she was a Contributing Author to Llewellyn’s Herbal Almanac and a regular columnist for Acres USA magazine. Her blog, Show Me Oz, is filled with articles on gardening, seed saving, homesteading, wild edible and medicinal plants, herbs, nature and more.

