Dean and Jill talk to Regis about their lives, work, homesteading and adventures around the world for more than three decades.
For more great interviews by Regis Tremblay, check out his Bitchute Channel Dateline: News & Conversation.
Episode Description
You thought you knew who Dean Henderson was. Think again. With his wife, Jill, of 35 years, the two take us on an amazing journey from the Land of the Sioux, around the world, and back to the land of Crazy Horse. It is a spiritual journey and one of self-discovery and the connection with nature, people, animals, and all things.
Click below to listen:
Dean Henderson | Up Close & Personal | Regis Tremblay
showlink: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8m9GWoN2zl96/
https://rumble.com/v47dlnf-dean-henderson-and-wife-up-close-and-personal.html
YouTube Embed (watch here):
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Jill Henderson the author of The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Ozarks: A Journey of Seasons, and The Garden Seed Saving Guide: Seed Saving for Everyone. For ten years she was a Contributing Author to Llewellyn’s Herbal Almanac and a regular columnist for Acres USA magazine. Her blog, Show Me Oz, is filled with articles on gardening, seed saving, homesteading, wild edible and medicinal plants, herbs, nature and more.
Dean Henderson | Up Close & Personal | Regis Tremblay
hi dean and jill thanks for sharing so much of yourselves. i was a very dedicated activist working for greenpeace for several years on east coast in us and canada, and decades in the earth first! movement. when my neighbors got the bomb put in their car by the fbi for organizing on behalf of the ancient redwoods, i went to nyc and hung a banner off the statue of liberty for leonard peltier to draw attention to cointelpro and that these these murderous tactics were also being used on white environmentalists, and etc. leonard called me from jail and sent me some art. my action made the front page of the ny post with me flashing the peace sign in an ocean of law enforcement, but big whoop, leonard is still in jail 33 years later, the movement today is nowhere, and we're teetering on the brink of extinction. at least i planted a million trees so ive got it made in the shade, but no jobs on a dead planet etc. i just wanted to thank you so much for all the words you have shared with the world about the masters of war and etc. and bless you and your family. ive shared your big oil book and other writings on social media thousands of times. im not much of an organizer but i wish you were on our local radio station which is quite good kmud.org. lots of homesteaders in these humboldt county hills. and conspiracy 'theorists.' hahaha. my wife and i have a serious fruit and vegetable farm on the avenue of the giants if you are ever passing through. sincerely will randall pob 202 phillipsville ca 95559 druidozone@yahoo.com
Mind blower again! Smoke American Spirits, 1/2 cig, enough,blue pack-full flavor into 9mm cart.- snuffs for later. Pack, 4 days or so. No alcohol, one of those guys. Quite 35 years ago or would be dead. Tried it all except killers like heroic and meth. Had at least that much common sense. Running and biking my passions. Kept me in tune and fit, as today!
Lungs clear, we know our bodies and self fulfilled.
Minimalist, junk collector, side of road, everywhere.
On and on. Similar wife of 37 years. Garden seeds canning bees herbs,medicinal, essential oils. Uninsured health wise for years. Used that money to pay down home. 100k equity from that alone. On and on.
Heading towards Chiefland Fl Monday!
Blizzard delayed.
You near there?
Be traveling eastward from St. Louis Tuesday morning towards open pond in the national forest, Alabama.Life interrupts-Sitting outside right now, and kiwi, Maltese,just ran in the woods. SHe must’ve heard a deer.Oh the life! It just doesn’t get better than sitting in the sun facing south at the edge of 30 acres of woods with prairie grass to my right. Nirvana when connected to nature I have to get outside every day. I don’t care what the weathers like.
Anyways FL by next weekend.
Just snooping your plan south..