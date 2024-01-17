Dean, Juan, and James discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the history of the Royal Crown, City of London Bankers, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and much more. Check out more videos and interviews by Juan at RealTruthTalk, and James at Angry Warhawk.
Click below to watch:
Dean Henderson | War & the Bloodline Families | Real Truth Talk
ShowLink: https://www.youtube.com/@jreaddy77/search?query=dean%20henderson
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Dean Henderson | War & the Bloodline Families | Real Truth Talk
Hi Dean. I've only(lol) !) listened to this 5X+. I've left this 'link' to Many, not Manny ;) :))). Anyway, Me being a 10-year older Dude from New Jersey whom in 1978 went to work in KSA-sau'dia and livin' in Sweden-Scandinavia since 1981, well, Dude, You're OK. We are on the *Same team*. ps. Regis T is 100%. Best Regards to You & Jill. Highest Regards. Chris in Mälardalen Sweden
After 30 years, starting with the 1913 privatization of currency it became game on to understand why almost everything that happened went against my core beliefs from good loving parents of the firm belief in tough love. I thank my lucky stars as we don’t choose our parents!
Any who what where why, this a message of gratitude to everyone that share their perspective as it is become obvious the next phase will dovetail Germany circa late 30’s and fwd.
I could list the information, blend it and compare notes and we would most like agree on your rendition, Dean, most accurate from my perspective. Any disagreement is intellectually insignificant as the enemies are near the end of my driveway literally speaking. United we must gather and form a strategy. Yes, platitude statement. Unless United soon retreat, not cowardly, will be living for another day...