Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Ukraine-Russian War, Israel, China, Iran, US Border Crisis, Putin, Tucker Carlson, World War III and much more.
Dean Henderson | WWIII Has Begun | Jeff Rense Program
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
I don't believe that Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin is dead. Further, I don't think Wagner is defunct either. I heard that they are training the Houthis....
