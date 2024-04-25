Excerpted from Introduction: Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.

The Cree used the word wetiko to describe a cannibal. But it means much more than “one who devours flesh”. It means one who devours life itself, who seeks to devour your soul.

In the real world, it is plausible that the death of a wetiko monarch could symbolize the end of an epoch and could usher in a global revolution based not so much on a mass awakening as on a collective remembering.

Of course, the media (based on the Latin word “medium”) does its very best to do what a medium does and that is to get in between you and the real world, making sure through this crucial magical process that you have no such thoughts regarding the matter. This, however, would constitute a virtual reality as opposed to the real world.

Instead, the death of Queen Elizabeth II in late 2022 was sold to the public as a time to grieve the passing of the world’s largest landowner whose self-declared 8,500-year-old royal bloodline has enslaved, farmed, industrialized, commercialized, atomized, objectified, raped, pillaged, tortured, murdered and finally controlled the very minds of humanity.

In the real world, it is plausible that humanity would have largely seen right through the what seemed to be never-ending media

coverage of this ritual black mass, meant to mesmerize the peasantry with it’s close-up photos of the crowns, jewels and seals, symbolizing the power which this one single bloodline usurped, then weaponized against humanity when King Sargon became this world’s first “royal monarch” in Sumeria those few short eight-thousand five-hundred years ago.

Naturally, the mediums, whose now plummeting stock is owned by these same shrewd, but not very bright, bloodline magicians, have neglected to inform their viewers/readers/mind-control subjects of the true history of this bloodline. But surely even the most severely bamboozled prole must have noticed that for a gaggle that supposedly “has no real power”, it sure was a long funeral.

Herein, we shall explore not only the events that have transpired during the brutal reign of these planetary usurpers. But more importantly, we will examine the lies that they have inculcated in their human subjects. For it is chiefly these well-entrenched lies about the nature of reality which prevent us from remembering who we are. Once we remember, these self-appointed fake gods will be easily deposed and humanity can experience a revolution from the subjugation, bondage, oppression, poverty, and environmental degradation they have wrought.

They know we are beginning to remember. Soon the masses may even translate “Deep State” into Crown, which is more accurate and precise. Thus, the extended black mass mind-control charade to put us back to sleep during the queen’s week’s-long funeral.

Current geopolitical events are keeping them up at night. They poked the Russian bear, then provoked the Chinese dragon in an attempt to keep their economic Ponzi scheme afloat. Their Fourth Industrial Revolution AI cloud pipe dream is wobbly at best, so they’ve pivoted back to their old military-industrial footing. The Crown has been embroiled in scandal after scandal of late. When cornered, these are dangerous creatures, since they have the militaries of entire countries at their disposal.

But we the people have the numbers. We always have. All we have to do is remember what happened to us and find out who did it so that we can hold them accountable. I’ve spent most of my adult life refining the identities of these perpetrators and my first six books reflect that research. In the end, my conclusion is that this single royal bloodline, which includes the kings, queens, princes, princesses, dukes, lords, viscounts, earls, sirs, sultans, sheiks and knights in every single country in the world retrograde enough to recognize them, is ultimately behind every genocide, war, slave trade, famine, plague and environmental catastrophe our world has experienced since their arrival on the scene in Sumeria 8,500 years ago.

Once we know the real history of our world we can remember the truth and begin to live in the real world rather than accepting the media-driven virtual reality deception that their programmers present to us, a phenomenon which has only intensified with the advent of television and the more recent arrival of the internet and “smart” phones.

So now is our time. We are at a major crossroads. The time for fence-sitting is over. Either we expose this bloodline and all its tentacles and depose it, or we expose ourselves, our families, our children, and our natural world to their deadly response to our remembering, which has recently intensified and will continue to do so.

Or as the great Lakota warrior Crazy Horse once said, “It is a good day to die”.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

