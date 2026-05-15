Defeated Trump Bows to Xi
5-15-26
Caught between an Epstein rock and a Persian hard place, Little Big Man slouched off Air Force 1 and into the waiting arms one of the biggest beneficiaries of Pee Wee’s big East adventure - Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China is by far the world’s largest producer of solar panels and sales have been off the charts since Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz to all ships but those who pay in Chinese yuan.
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Xi warned a sullen Trump against any further arms sales to Taiwan and made reference to the Thucydides Trap, a term coined by US political scientist Graham Allison which predicts increased chances of war as a rising power attempt to replace an existing one.
Trump agreed to look at the current $11 billion US arms package being proposed to Taiwan while also considering the lifting of sanctions against Chinese teapot refiners of Iranian crude oil. Trump said Xi agreed not to arm Iran.
Looming like a wet blanket over the entire Beijing trip was the strategic military defeat of the US by Iran. Xi appeared confident and in charge, while an unusually subdued Trump looked clearly defeated and desperate for the Chinese to give him an Iranian offramp which opens the Strait of Hormuz before oil, bond and stock markets implode.
The US hegemon was soundly defeated and the world order has changed forever. Now let’s get back to those pesky Epstein files, shall we. We still have a global cabal to bring down.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
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Dean here's something that's a tad tricky to fathom but I think you can fathom it I'll try to explain it clearly. We are of vibration. I'm pretty sure that's one thing we can "know". So assuming that is the case, I believe there are two extremes of vibration - synergy and entropy. In the middle lies the "vajority", the vast majority. And they're all programmed. They could tell if someone was reaming them in the rectum, they are the segment I call "the inertias" (good name for a band hey) They keep the programming alive. Now would you say this if what the deal really is in this realm?
So assuming this realm has these formulas, or formats, (there is no language that can represent the beauty of this realm, to try to convey it in words is undoable at present, our language essentially can only speak in sausages) So I'll try to explain this particular phenomenon.
When our vibration is in synergy, it gives us access to our 95% "junk" DNA, one could say. It's something like that. In this vibration we have access to the communication frequency of microbes.
Microbes make up everything - EVERYTHING. They have been around for a long time. They have their own communications system. Check out Plant Intelligence and the Imaginal Realm by Stephen Harrod Buhner for a beautiful explanation of all this.
So when we engage in entropic vibration, our cells also go toward entropy, (ie: towards death) However when we are in synergistic vibration, our cells go towards regeneration. I think it's true we all have to die, but I feel sure that humans can choose when they die, simply by being able to understand these concepts. Much like we have to understand frequency in order to make phone calls.
Our intention is what puts us into either the frequency and shades in-between. When we intend to take someone down, we put ourselves into the frequency of entropy, which the entropic energies absolutely love. They love when we talk about them and hate on them. No really, try to see this is so. They couldn't care less what we say about them. Imagine if Iran did a video of you the way they did of Trump. Those people we see in these positions, we can't be sure but we can easily tell they are all actors. All of them. No sorry, there are some who are not, they are the ones they really pat themselves on the back for having fooled the most - the ones who are in the play but don't know it.
Here's another formula or format - ultra important and what "they" know and we don't. It has two parts: 1. What is spoken is brought forward (or something of that nature) and 2. Whatever we put our attention to gives it energy, it feeds it. So if we are all day long talking about Turnip and the cast of characters, as real as they may seem, we give them energy. We invest in THEM. So where is the investment is US, not the US but the us, the people? Nowhere to be found or very few places who are doing a damned good job putting alternatives up but everyone is too "in the program" including "truthers" to see they are in it. They don't even know what the problems are, most see only the symptoms of the problem.
We are speaking their script into the production. We remain as the spell-bound audience at such courseness, and they only go a step further and further. And they know we'll do nothing about it. They call us "goyim" and stupid cattle. I hope they're not right.
We could have them on their knees by the end of this year. I wonder if anybody cares. I hope it strikes your interest Dean because frankly, I am fed up to my back teeth from everyone doing nothing. We could be powerful even if we got into groups of three.
There are so many important things to say. like about sovereignty. We need to claim sovereignty by the mere fact we exist. The dumbasses we all know the names of, (but they don't know ours) get to steal from us all of the resources. They get us to pay them for land. FOR LAND. Can you believe this. This is how powerful the programming is.
Thank you, Dean!