Caught between an Epstein rock and a Persian hard place, Little Big Man slouched off Air Force 1 and into the waiting arms one of the biggest beneficiaries of Pee Wee’s big East adventure - Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China is by far the world’s largest producer of solar panels and sales have been off the charts since Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz to all ships but those who pay in Chinese yuan.

Xi warned a sullen Trump against any further arms sales to Taiwan and made reference to the Thucydides Trap, a term coined by US political scientist Graham Allison which predicts increased chances of war as a rising power attempt to replace an existing one.

Trump agreed to look at the current $11 billion US arms package being proposed to Taiwan while also considering the lifting of sanctions against Chinese teapot refiners of Iranian crude oil. Trump said Xi agreed not to arm Iran.

Looming like a wet blanket over the entire Beijing trip was the strategic military defeat of the US by Iran. Xi appeared confident and in charge, while an unusually subdued Trump looked clearly defeated and desperate for the Chinese to give him an Iranian offramp which opens the Strait of Hormuz before oil, bond and stock markets implode.

The US hegemon was soundly defeated and the world order has changed forever. Now let’s get back to those pesky Epstein files, shall we. We still have a global cabal to bring down.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com