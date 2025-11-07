Trump’s deployment of an aircraft carrier to the southern Caribbean coupled with the illegal bombing of “drug boats” is just a pretext for an invasion of Venezuela, the assassination of socialist President Nicholas Maduro and the permanent occupation of Venezuela’s oil fields, which are the world’s largest. This article which I wrote in 2013 is worth reading again…

Just hours before announcing the death of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez today, the country’s vice-president Nicolas Maduro was holding a press conference announcing the expulsion of two US diplomats accused of spying on the Venezuelan military.

Maduro also used the press conference to accuse the US and other foreign countries of poisoning or infecting Chavez to bring on his terminal cancer. Maduro compared Chavez’ condition to that of former Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat just before he died in France in 2004 less than a month after becoming sick.

In November 2012 Arafat’s widow Suha ordered his body exhumed, after she was told by French authorities last summer that high levels of deadly radioactive polonium-210 had been found on Arafat’s toothbrush, sheets and clothing.

Many considered the timing of Arafat’s death highly suspicious and pointed to the Israeli Mossad as the perpetrators. The French investigation is ongoing.

Vice-President Maduro is favored to win the upcoming special election to replace Chavez – who died just two months into his fourth six-year term. They represent the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Maduro stated today, “We have no doubt that Commandant Chavez was attacked with this illness, we have not a single doubt. The established enemies of our land specifically tried to harm the health of our leader. We already have leads, which will be further explored with a scientific investigation. There have been many cases throughout history, including the most recent, of the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat; it’s widely known that was poisoned medically.”

Maduro announced the expulsion today of US military attaché David Delmonaco, while Foreign Minister Elias Jaua announced that a second US Air Force attaché was also kicked out of the country.

Of Delmonaco, Madura said, “He’s got 24 hours to leave Venezuela. We’re after other forces that are conspiring in this poisonous effort. They’re trying to create disruption. They have taken all possible measures to hurt our economy.”

