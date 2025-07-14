Dean Henderson

Liz G
1d

What a tangled web they weave! When do we say "enough is enough?" And wrestle our country out of the pos that look at us as nothing but "chattel?" Please, someone, make it make sense.

NachoPillow
7h

Like all great articles, it's not complete without a comment about "Punishment of the Innocent." Arthur Andersen was on the five largest accounting firms, and Andrew Weisman (Trumnp indicments, impeachment fame) was responsible for sending young executives to federal prison who did not pull the strings to allow this corruption (like Cheney, Bush). Sidney Powell wrote "Licensed to Lie" which details the "suicides" involved in the case and the take down of Arthur Andersen. It's why (as Martin Armstrong has stated), the state attorney DA's have a 99% conviction rate, the highest in the world.

