Dean Henderson

colton woodruff
1d

For those of you wondering about the red shield shitstain involvement in this country; go watch, on youtube, George Webb.

You’ll learn about toilet paper USA, and about the disappearance of Kirk, and about Fort Huachuca, and about how, if you pay attention, the chosen people, the ones who wear the tiny hats, how much they are involved in your life.

Hoka Hey.

nick w
19h

Virtually all the worlds evil goes back to the fake money printers; the banking cartel families. We recently discovered JP Morgan was funding the bioweapons from 2021.

There's no excuse in 2026 for people to remain in ignorance and do nothing to stop these sick, satanic and psychopathic demons from controlling our lives through counterfeit money.

We have to take direct action against them. The Brits towards the City of London. The Americans against Wall Street. The Swiss against the BIS.

Close the military industrial complex and funnel the enormous funds back to the people and communities.

Finally, I believe we need regional currencies in each country that isn't under central control. Central control is the evil in our world.

