In November 2025 the US House Oversight Committee released documents that showed how convicted sex offender and long-time MI6 asset Jeffrey Epstein used his cozy relationship with the Rothschild banking dynasty to funnel money into Israel’s cyperweapons industry.

The latest batch of Epstein files released this past week show how Epstein was in close contact with Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Bank in Geneva, Switerland regarding how they could profit from the 2014 Western-backed coup in Ukraine.

Later Edmond de Rothschild Bank would take over the assets of the first post-coup Ukraine President Pyotr Poroshenko. It also came to control Ukraine’s state energy first Nafta as part of a debt/equity swap.

The files indicate a long-term and very close relationship between Epstein and the Rothschilds. In one email Baroness de Rothschild complained about her family, saying that one cousin was “being whipped” in public by a, “a woman non-jewish, non-family born, non-banker-born”.

Epstein even helped resolve a dispute between the Baroness and that same cousin Baron David René James de Rothschild regarding the use of the family name in business. David married Olimpia Anna Aldobrandini of that Italian Black Nobility dynasty.

Another series of emails between Epstein and Baroness Rothschild discussed the possibility that Adolf Hitler had stayed at a homeless shelter funded by the Rothschilds and Epstein. There are also claims that Hitler’s father was a Rothschild. And we know Hitler spent time at the Tavistock Institute.

