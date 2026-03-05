Every time War Secretary Pete Hegseth has held a press conference since he start of the US/Israeli assault on Iran, the demonic possession of the US military has come through loud and clear. The last stream of Satanic garage to emerge from little Pete’s blow hole was, “we hit them when they were down”.

Iran’s Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei didn’t mince any words yesterday when he described the connection between the Satanic Epstein cult and the unprovoked attack on a girl’s school in his country. He said these dark forces targeted the Minab school in “some ritual of child sacrifice” meant to bring success to the US-Israeli military operation.

“Children from different countries were trafficked to Epstein Island,” Sanei said. “There were abuses, rapes, then sacrifices. They sacrificed kids to the devil spirit.”

In a strikingly similar take Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the Minab incident as a “sacrifice to the forces of evil”. The attitude is “satanism in full display,” Zakharova said.

Meanwhile nearly a week after the US and Israel demons descended on Persia, and despite all the cheerleading by little Pete and his orange cracker lead actor boss, Iran is gaining an upper hand on the devils.

Systematic attacks on the US Command and Control (C3) system which began by attacking the US Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain have succeeded in isolating US bases from US CENTCOM.

Iran’s drones fly low and slow, ironically making them very hard to detect by radar. And those THAAD anti-missile systems, radar facilities and CIA listening posts have also been knocked out by Iran. The US is also set to run out of some crucial anti-drone system parts and missile

The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil travels, is closed.

And Iran has wisely targeted the Gulf Cooperation Council monarchies. These cesspools are simply colonial outposts for the Epstein cult and should be seen as the enemy of Shia Islam that they are.

By bombing Amazon data centers in the region and disrupting the most important spoke in the global dirty money shuffle in HSBC/Standard Chartered-controlled Dubai, Iran is delivering a serious blow to the Satanic network which currently rules this planet and their plans to enslave us all.

Iran is country number seven on the neo-con list of countries to take down, as enunciated by former Clinton Defense Secretary Wesley Clark. The others are Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Syria and Lebanon. You may notice that not a single one of these other countries, all which we attacked and attempted regime change in, is now a US ally.

The current outburst towards Iran will yield similar results in terms of elevating US popularity in the region and the world. But this time it is much worse. The US has chosen to aid and abet a now openly genocidal regime in Israel. Pandora’s box is opened. The gates of hell will surely follow.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering