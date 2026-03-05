Dean Henderson

Well done Dean - you remind me of a Canadian judge who handed down court orders and opinions from his bench with the turn of phrase of a pulp fiction crime novelist.

Back to Pisrahell and Uncle Schmuel vs Iran - the only question is how much pain Iran can put in the Jew pockets in terms destroyed infrastructure, military installations and assets, immovable property, Jew companies etc vs how much Iran can endure.

The thing about the west is they do not understand that Jihad does not mean a camel jockey and a pound of semtex, it means an ancient people who will fulfill their own fate, path and destiny.

No amount of weapons can break this spiritual attitude.

My money is on Pisrahell and Uncle Schmuel going tits up and begging Iran for an end.

Iran will then insist on a peace agreement, big money and the lifting of sanctions.

The Iranian nation's fate only has one direction - success or death.

Allahu akbar ☪️

Too convenient that this war starts now - why can't so many others see it?

Blind faith cuts deep in the Trump psyop cult.

We had the C19/ left psyop 6 years ago, and now the law of opposite action occurs with the right cheering on the demise and technocratic tyranny of the US.

