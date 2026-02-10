The release of the Epstein files has cast a dark shadow over Buckingham Palace as the Crown attempts to keep the attention solely on the former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and away from their centuries-old pedophile cult.

On Monday Thames Valley police said they were considering launching a formal investigation into Andrew, who is now also accused of leaking sensitive economic data to Epstein and his Rothschild handlers in his role as UK trade envoy.

King Charles has said he would support any police probe into his brother. In a statement issued Monday Buckingham Palace stated, “While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”

Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), who spearheaded the bipartisan effort along with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to release all of the Epstein files, rebutted Buckingham Palace in a Sky News interview on Monday stating, “This is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy.”

Khanna went on to say that Mountbatten-Windsor should appear before the US congressional oversight committee and that King Charges “has to answer... what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping Andrew of a title is not enough.”

Everyone needs to do their part to keep the pressure on both the US Congress and the UK Parliament to hold the monarchy accountable for their long history of abusing children. The Epstein files have opened a window into the evil machinations of the Anunnaki Crown. This may be our best chance to expose it, take it down and emancipate humanity.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering