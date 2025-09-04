Who was Jeffrey Epstein

If you want to understand how the world actually works, there is no better example than the case of convicted child sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein was born in New York City to Jewish parents. He was fired from his first job as a teacher at the Dalton School, an Ivy League preparatory school for upper crust kids. In 2024 tuition to the school was around $65,000/year.

The headmaster at the school until June 1974 was former OSS (Office of Strategic Services) agent Donald Barr. The OSS was founded by British intelligence and was the precursor to the CIA.

The fact that he was fired for inappropriate behavior towards young girls must have impressed Bear Stearns CEO Hank Greenberg, whose kids attended the school. Greenberg hired Epstein in June 1976, immediately after he was fired from the Dalton School.

Epstein’s meteoric rise at Bear Stearns culminated in his advising the bank’s wealthiest clients, including Seagrams insider and Rothschild Canadian lieutenant Edgar Bronfman.

Bronfman, who died in 2013, was a rabid Zionist who headed the World Jewish Congress. Seagrams was officially founded in 1933 after Prohibition ended but its Rothschild-controlled Meyer Lansky mob owners had bootlegged whiskey for decades before its founding.

Bronfman’s daughters Clare and Sara funded NXIVM, a sex-trafficking cult disguised as a multilevel marketing firm that was finally exposed in 2018. Clare received a meager prison sentence as did other wealthy Jewish girls involved including Nancy Salzman.

Bronfman had long-standing ties to British intelligence. He was part of the Landscam group which recruited Moscow and Manhattan Jews to take over Palestinian lands during the 1980’s and 90’s. His partners included Rupert Murdoch, Prince Johannes von Thurn & Taxis of the former German monarchy and British insiders Sir David Ornsby-Gore and Sir Edmund Peck.

Landscam was launched in 1982 by British intelligence officer Nicholas Eliot and Permindex Kennedy assassin insider and ultra-Zionist Louis Mortimer Bloomfield. The first meetings were at former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s ranch and Rockefeller lieutenant Henry Kissinger was in attendance.

Bronfman controlled Eagle Star Insurance and various Canadian banks accused of financing the Caribbean drug trade.

Bear Stearns CEO Hank Greenberg was also a staunch Zionist and it seems likely that he and Bronfman recruited Epstein into their Crown-controlled pedophile/blackmail operation. NXIVM was just the tip of the iceberg.

In 1981 Epstein left Bear Stearns to found Intercontinental Assets Group, which appears to have been a massive money laundering operation. Epstein began spending lots of time in the City of London, where convicted fraudster Steven Hoffenberg introduced him to Mossad agent Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein was introduced to Hoffenberg by British defense contractor and MI6 asset Douglas Leese who was the architect of Al-Yamamah - the largest ever defense contract between the Crown-controlled British Aerospace (now BAE Systems) and Saudi Arabia.

During the 1980’s Epstein travelled with an Austrian passport under a fake name. He bragged to people that he was an intelligence agent. In 2020 Hoffenberg stated that Epstein had been recruited by Leese to work for British intelligence.

Epstein’s clients during this time included Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, a key player in the Iran Contra scandal. One former White House official stated in 2017 that Alexander Acosta, US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, who first investigated Epstein in 2005 under the Bush Administration , told the first Trump transition team, "I was told Epstein 'belonged to intelligence' and to 'leave it alone'", and that Epstein was "above his pay grade”.