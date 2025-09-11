Who is Ghislaine Maxwell

One of the power brokers who recruited Jeffrey Epstein into M16 was Robert Maxwell, father of Ghislaine Maxwell. Born in what is now the Ukrainian village of Solotvino as Jan Ludvik Hoch, Maxwell joined the Zionist Irgun as World War II began at the behest of Itzhak Shamir, future prime minister of Israel who would later deliver the eulogy at Maxwell’s funeral.

In 1947, as the British Pilgrim Society and their Empire Press Union founders were forming MI6, MI5 and the Five Eyes partners including the CIA, Maxwell “quit” the British Army to found his media empire.

Author Russell Davies in his book Foreign Body states that M16 “tossed” half a million pounds Maxwell’s way to launch his media empire, which disseminated anti-communist propaganda and served as a cover for Maxwell’s intelligence gathering efforts for both Mossad and M16.

In November 1991 Maxwell was found dead off the Canary Islands near his yacht The Lady Ghislaine. His media empire crumbled. Some claimed that M16 had him killed because they suspected he was a KGB double agent.

Ghislaine grew up in Oxford, attended the prestigious Balliol College and worked for her father’s “media” empire until his death. After an early 1990’s breakup with Count Gianfranco Cicogna, whose family owns CIGA Hotels, Maxwell began dating Jeffrey Epstein.

The pair became friends with many prominent people including the Clintons, Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew. Maxwell had known Prince Andrew since she was an undergraduate at Oxford. He threw a birthday party for her in 2000 at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. British historian Andrew Lownie claims Maxwell and Prince Andrew were also romantically involved around this time.

In any case, like her father Ghislaine was extremely close to the UK royal family. A 2015 lawsuit by Virginia Guiffre implicated Prince Andrew as part of the Epstein/Maxwell sex trafficking network. The first batch of documents was released on August 9, 2019. The next day Epstein was “found dead” in his prison cell.

The lawsuit was settled quietly in 2022 with Prince Andrew paying Guiffre an undisclosed sum on money. Guiffre died from “suicide” in April 2025. Four months later Maxwell was upgraded to a minimum security Texas prison after meeting with President Trump’s #2 official at the Department of Justice.

Like any good MI6 agent, Maxwell must have agreed to keep her mouth shut.