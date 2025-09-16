Annunaki Pedophiles

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are both MI6 agents. Under the British system of constitutional monarchy they officially serve the British Crown. But the United Kingdom is just what it says it is- a place where Annunaki bloodline monarchies which we call “royal” families have United their Kingdoms to continue their over their 8,500 year plunder of planet earth and its human inhabitants. This being the case, Epstein and Maxwell actually work for the Annunaki Crown.

These parasitic interstellar predators are represented by the Crown Corporation, which bases its geopolitical subterfuge operations in the City of London (the oldest corporation in the world) and stores its wealth at the Bank of International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland (the central bank to central banks).

When major world events occur, the Crown is usually behind them and the MI6 (Military Intelligence Section 6, also known as the Secret Intelligence Service or SIS) spearheads the operation. They are the senior partner to both the CIA and Israeli Mossad, both of which usually do their dirty work to conceal MI6 and Crown involvement.

They were responsible for both the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

and 911.

One of the primary objectives of MI6 is to blackmail political leaders by baiting them into compromising situations. Based in the Bahamas, a key offshore City of London money laundering mecca, the Epstein/Maxwell MI6 operation did exactly this.

Pedophilia is rampant among the billionaire class. A twisted lust for power and perversion are necessary to even accumulate that kind of wealth. The scum really does rise to the top and the neo-billionaire class are sick puppies.

But the Crown despises these new billionaires for a different reason. How dare these mere human beings think they can accumulate wealth rivalling theirs. In reality the billionaires’ wealth is no where near the trillions held in numbered offshore Bank of England accounts by Annunaki bloodline clan.

These latter wretches are chronic pedophiles who often abuse their own children as part of the grooming required to ensure that their progeny stay as monstrous as mummy and daddy. They interbreed incessantly resulting in disfigurements such as the “Hapsburg chin”.

So while Epstein’s recently released “birthday book” contains names like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Lord Peter Mandelson, Alan Dershowitz and Mort Zuckerman; the name of Prince Andrew does not appear, despite the fact that he was clearly provided young girls for sex by Epstein and Maxwell.

Recent scandals in the UK involving King Charles’ close friend Jimmy Savile and former Prime Minister Ted Heath have shown us the tip of the Annunaki Crown pedphilia iceberg.

Savile was an unofficial advisor to Prince Charles. Heath attended the blue blood Chatham House Grammar School and Balliol College, Ghislaine Maxwell’s alma mater. Before he became Prime Minister he was Lord Privy Seal, fifth in line on the powerful Privy Council and responsible for Queen Elizabeth II’s personal seal.

The Queen’s husband Prince Philip, who said before he died that he hoped to reincarnate as a virus so he could kill off most of the human race, was from the Mountbatten clan which was notorious for their collective penchant for pedophilia. None of these royal parasites have ever been brought to justice.

My best guess is that Jeffrey Epstein, having served his dual role of blackmailing politicians while providing a steady stream of victims for his Annunaki bloodline bosses, was whisked from his prison cell for his service and is not only alive and well, but has already become a Knight Commander of the British Empire.

Here he will join a select list of other scumbags who have served the Annunaki Crown in its ongoing efforts to pervert, abuse and control their human prey. These include Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Mick Jagger, Angelina Jolie, Bob Hope, Michael Bloomberg, Ralph Lauren and Reverend Billy Graham.

If US President Donald Trump continues to do the bidding of the Crown by bombing Iran, arming Israel and Ukraine, demonizing India and provoking Venezuela, he may well join this illustrious list of traitors who have helped the British Crown regain control the United States. If he dares to go against Crown interests we can expect more Epstein files to be released. This is how the Annunaki Crown operates.

