Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
4h

I think you made a typing mistake Philip not Albert 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dean Henderson
Gerald Sima's avatar
Gerald Sima
2h

Love your books!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dean Henderson
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture