Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 20: Wokism and Hive Mind Singularity

As BlackRock pushed its ESG plan forward, the Li family dragons in China introduced a social credit system, using Google’s Dragonfly software. The system punished those who refused to submit to mass vaccination programs or who criticized the government in any way. David Rockefeller once praised this increasingly draconian control system as “the China model”.

Non-fungible tokens were introduced into the DARPA internet grid, as were cryptocurrencies. Billions were stolen from naive mostly young investors and funneled into Crown intelligence and smuggling operations. They were shaken down by hip Crown frontmen like Sam Bankman-Fried.

In late 2022, Bankman-Fried looted his company, FTX, to cash out his biggest shareholder just before declaring bankruptcy. The golden parachute went to Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange based on high-frequency trading technology that was founded in 2017 and is registered in the Crown’s Cayman Islands off-shore haven.

In 2021, Binance had come under investigation by the US Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service for money laundering and tax crimes. That same year, the UK Financial Conduct Authority halted the operations of the company there.

Binance also operates offices in Malta and Jersey – two other important City of London-controlled offshore tax havens. They invested $500 million in Elon Musk’s 2022 Twitter takeover. The biggest “investor” in Binance is Vertex Ventures, which is based in Israel, home to Crown CIA subcontractor Mossad.

Black-ops funding cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology serve as red herring gateways into a global 5G-driven electronic currency controlled by the City of London. A company called Digital Currency Group (DCG) owns the majority of the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

DCGs website calls it, “...the epicenter of the bitcoin and blockchain industry”. Former Treasury Secretary and New York Fed insider Larry Summers is an advisor to the DCG board, whose members include Lawrence Lenihan, Glenn Hutchins, and Barry Silbert.

Lenihan is a former IBM insider, who co-developed the company’s first transactional interactive multimedia software kiosk products. He once served as chairman of the Duke University Pratt School of Engineering Devil Venture Fund. He is also on the boards of Body Labs and TraceLink.

Body Labs is a software provider of human-aware artificial intelligence that understands “the 3D body shape and motion of people” from photos or videos. Lenihan provided start-up capital for Body Labs from his FirstMark Capital fund, which he started after his stint at IBM. FirstMark's focus is Big Data and AI. Body Labs was purchased by Amazon in 2017 and will play a key role in the development of body recognition software to be installed in 5G smart surveillance cameras.

TraceLink calls itself a “life sciences cloud” that specializes in “global track & trace”, “global compliance”, and “digital supply chain”. They work closely with Big Pharma and the hospital conglomerates. TraceLink provides the technology used to track packages from production to point of sale and that same technology could certainly be adapted to “track & trace” human microchip recipients.

Glenn Hutchins is a member of the board of directors of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, which is by far the most powerful of the Fed branches. Hutchins is also a director at AT&T, which is rolling out its 5G Evolution business. Hutchins also co-chairs the Brookings Institute and is vice-chair of the powerful Economic Club of New York.

He also happens to be the co-founder of Silver Lake, which is a global leader in technology investing, with over $43 billion in combined assets. Its leadership consists of former investment bankers with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley. Its partners include NASDAQ, Motorola Solutions, Skype, Ancestry.com, Alibaba, Dell, Intelsat, and Tesla. It has bases in Silicon Valley, New York, London, and Hong Kong.

Hutchins is part owner of the Boston Celtics, a co-chair of Harvard’s capital campaign, a board member at the Center for American Progress and the Obama Foundation, and a former board member at NASDAQ, SunGuard Data Systems, and Instinet. He is also on the Executive Committee at New York Presbyterian Hospital, which is connected to the City of London-based Anglican Church.

In March 2005, Bill Gates met with Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace where he received the title of Knight Commander of the British Empire. Gates would spend the next seventeen years carrying out a global eugenics-through-vaccination reign of terror that must have made his now-deceased patrons proud. In 1988, Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh told Deutsche Press-Agentur (German Press Agency), “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.”

In March 2020, Knight Commander Gates called for a global tracking system to battle COVID-19. In September 2022, his Gates Foundation committed $200 million towards the establishment of a global digital identification system and civil registry, no doubt based on updating one’s vaccines in order to grow the Knight Commander’s bank account.

More ancient Masonic sayings were about to play out. Three Latin phrases appear on the Great Seal of the United States: E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one), Annuit Coeptis (he favors our undertakings), and Novus Ordo Seclorum (new order of the ages). The modern-day bloodline generals were calling it, The Great Reset.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com