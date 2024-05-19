Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 7: Farming Humanity

By the Middle Ages of the Holy Roman Empire, most of the people in Europe had become sharecroppers. As Mark Twain wrote in A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, these serf subjects of the constantly-warring royal bloodline were compelled to give “half their crop to the Crown and a quarter of it to the Church”, leaving very little for them to eat.

According to Zecharia Sitchin, the cuneiform writings on the Sumerian clay tablets tell of a local population of hunting and gathering tribes in the Mesopotamian region being forced into agriculture from their Garden of Eden existence by Anunnaki invaders from the planet Nibiru. They proclaimed to be gods and bred a human worker bee race to mine gold that would be used to patch up the ozone layer around their 12th Planet.

If the eerily similar temples built around the same time in all corners of the planet are any indication, the Anunnaki occupiers appear to have been quite the globetrotters. The pattern was similar. Invade an area, subjugate the foraging population into a difficult life of forced agriculture from which you feed, then put them to work as slaves in the building of your palatial temples which you then occupy as “gods” with a propensity for human sacrifice.

It was the beginning of the literal farming of humanity by the royal bloodline. And the beginning of the end of the understanding of the nature of reality for mankind.

Even as the Anunnaki hybrid royals were settling into Babylon and Ur, the new way of life for Sumerian farmers was taking its toll. Agriculture is hard work. It wears the body down quickly. It is also dangerous.

More importantly, it can be seen as a breaking point for human beings’ relationships with their cousins in the natural world. These relationships informed people of the true nature of reality and produced a harmonious resonance that reverberated throughout creation.

If you wanted to bag a moose, you had better respect its family by protecting its habitat. If you wished to catch some salmon, you had better respect the river by keeping it clean. If you hoped to keep the peace with the bears, you should leave them some huckleberries and talk to them as you are picking near one another.

Farming turns this equitable and reciprocal reality upside down. Now there are crops to protect from coons, sheep to fence in from wolves, and chickens to guard from hawks. The natural world is quickly transformed from being a bountiful provider to being filled with dangerous and unpredictable enemies. Not the least of which is the weather.

Surely the bloodline knew this.

As a colonizing force, they were more than happy to break these ancient relationships that hunting and gathering cultures had with all aspects of the natural world. They knew that humans were strengthened by these bonds, which informed them of who they were. The colonizers wanted to weaken humans. Forcing them into either slave or sharecropper farming was a very effective means to do it. Soon agriculture sprang up simultaneously in many parts of the world.

King Sargon established commercial ties to the Indus Valley. In Mexico, crops first begin to appear between 8,000 and 9,000 years ago. China also traces its first agriculture to around 8,000 BC. So does South America. By 8,000 BC cattle had been domesticated as far west as the Iberian Peninsula. Pigs, sheep and, goats had been domesticated around 8,500 BC in Greece.

All of this coincides with the arrival of the Anunnaki royal invaders in Sumeria. Soon, oxen were bread to pull the plow and by 6,000 BC, horses had been domesticated in what is now Ukraine.

Humans were also being domesticated.

Slowly, their natural instincts were being shut down as they were forced into a sedentary existence. Ask any farmer today and they will tell you how their farm ties them down. I’ve experienced this firsthand, having farmed for the better part of forty years.

When a person doesn’t move they become myopic and parochial. They no longer go to beautiful places for rest and celebration. They forget how beautiful those places are. They lose the electrical voltage that those places give them and the context they provide.

Tribes were slowly transformed into extended family clans. During the past century, we’ve seen the scattering of the extended family and the rise of single-family units. And in the past few decades, even these have been shattered into single-parent homes, further isolating people from one another and the nature of reality.

Gender inequality, which was nearly non-existent in hunting and gathering cultures, was by all accounts exacerbated by the rise of agriculture. Tribal councils nearly always included women. Most were elderly, like their male counterparts. There were no chiefs, only councils.

A never-before-seen class or caste system also developed alongside agriculture, as crop yields and weather varied and some farmers were forced to borrow grain from other farmers. Borrowing had never been much of an issue. Since tribal people didn’t think of themselves as the “owners” of anything, how could anything be “borrowed”?

Now primarily sedentary, people began to accumulate material possessions. These new “owners” were increasingly anchored to their homestead because they were now “possessed”. You see this today when people try to move and end up renting storage units that keep them anchored to a certain place.

Competition arose between farmers as to who could become the most “possessed”. This is a competition that continues to this day. It was all madness to the natural world. The resonance was waning. And as Henry David Thoreau observed, “Material possessions are a positive hindrance to the elevation of mankind”.

But the cruelest part of this forced transformation of human life was that the people in most cases weren’t even allowed to own their own land, instead becoming sharecropper farmers on royal-owned land. Other workers of these bloodline fields were simply slaves.

By the 15th Century, the Kingdom of Castile had invaded the Canary Islands, where they subjugated the Guanches people to work as slaves in producing wine and sugar cane. They also traded these slaves with other royal estates along the Mediterranean.

By the 16th Century, with major advances in shipping, the transatlantic slave trade was in full swing. Funded by the monarchies of Portugal, Britain, Spain, and France, Africans were shipped across the Atlantic to work the Crown’s newly “acquired” cotton, tobacco, cocoa, rice, coffee, and sugarcane plantations in North and South America.

The transatlantic slave trade persisted until US President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, after over 12 million Africans had been abducted and sold into Crown slavery. An estimated 1.5 million died on slave ships on their way to the Americas. The largest share of these slaves were destined for Brazil and the Caribbean.

In the process, African tribes were torn asunder. Interestingly, the Africans resisted the global trend towards agriculture. Were they now being punished by the Anunnaki for their resistance to being farmed? It wasn’t the first time the Africans had provoked the ire of the royal bloodline. And it wouldn’t be the last.

