On August 1, 2019 Yahoo News actually broke a “news story”. It was no coincidence that the FBI had written the suddenly leaked report citing conspiracy theories as a potential domestic terror threats on May 31, 2019. In the interim, numerous conspiracy sites including this one have been banned, demoted and demonetized from Google search results, YouTube and Facebook. Books have been banned on Amazon.

Though the memo admits that very real corruption has led to these “theories”, it is neither coincidental that two days later 22 people were gunned down at an El Paso Walmart where the “shooter” drove 600 miles and emerged from the store wearing different pants than he went in with, according to law enforcement authorities, “because he was tired of driving and wanted to get something to eat”.

Later that night 10 more people died in a shooting barrage in the downtown bar district of Dayton, Ohio. The El Paso shooter was, as per his much touted website- banning manifesto writ large, a “white supremacist”. The Dayton shooter was a “radical left Elizabeth Warren supporter”.

The timing of these shootings in the wake of the FBI report is suspect at best. So are the disparate, non-Establishment backgrounds of the “shooters”. Remember that the term “conspiracy theory” was coined by the CIA after the Kennedy assassination in an attempt to discredit the thousands who didn’t believe that bullets could fly backwards.

Yesterday I heard a public service announcement on a local radio station reinforcing the importance of getting vaccinated. This morning on a different local radio station I heard another public service announcement instructing people that “drinking fluoridated water” was the best way to ensure dental health. You may have heard these in your area since my guess is that this is a nation-wide propaganda effort. Two of the “conspiracy theories” most derided by the Alphabet thought police involve the dangers of vaccinations and fluoride.

All of this comes at a time when many millions of people worldwide are waking up to fact that the “authorities”have fabricated history, science, religion and economics. Many even now know that the Crown wants most of us dead.

In the final analysis the release of the FBI report – not on television or in print, but on the Internet where despite it’s DARPA weapons system origins, conspiracy facts are busy eroding the Crown’s usurped authority – is yet another sign of weakness from the insane fascist oligarchs who are cannibalizing this planet.

Did these weticos hope that the carefully timed release of the FBI report coupled with the two mass shooting traumas which followed would equate “radical conspiracy theorists” with “mass shootings” in the public mind, causing people to abandon family and friends who have the terrible habit of seeking truth?

Instead the critical mass of the aware continues to explode in another quantum leap forward. The cannibals have lost control of their movie projector and they know the gig is almost up. Like their recent censorship frenzy, this desperation hail Mary will only further convince the public of the deceptive, tenuous, frail nature of the matrix and its weak inbred Nephilim Crown controllers.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

