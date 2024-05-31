Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 11: First Strike Wetiko

Religion and science simply serve as propaganda mechanisms through which the royal Anunnaki bloodline can usurp moral authority and control humanity. Laws and governments can then carry out their mandates without much outcry. But in the end, it is through brute force that the Crown has always maintained and expanded its geopolitical power.

Around 1650, the East India Company began to ship saltpeter from Bengal into England. An essential ingredient in gunpowder, the saltpeter trade grew steadily, experiencing a huge spike during the Crown-sponsored US Civil War.

Gunpowder can be seen as possibly the most important discovery in history for the Crown. It gave a whole new meaning to their neo-Darwinian “survival of the fittest” credo since now strength, speed, and agility had little to do with winning a battle. It was all about who had the most guns and ammunition. And it was no coincidence that the British Empire took off with the discovery of saltpeter.

The new credo for Pax Britannica was “might is right”. And in the hands of these wetiko psychopaths it was shoot first, ask questions later. During the nuclear era, this doctrine would become known as a “first-strike option”. That first-strike mentality was one of the many destructive “gifts” that the Anunnaki “gods” bestowed upon the human race.

Humans devolved from hunter-gatherers, to agriculturalists, to downright paranoid city-dwellers. Many adopted this first-strike mindset, which not by coincidence, meshed perfectly with the Crown’s capitalist and colonialist ways. It was also good for gun sales.

This first-strike wetiko is rooted in a fear of nature and a doubt as to the goodness of human nature. It is, at its core, a misunderstanding as to the nature of reality, where reciprocity and relationships matter more than competition and conquest. You could also call it Satanism.

In his book, The Way of the Human Being, former Rutgers history professor, Calvin Luther Martin gets to the core of this first-strike insanity. Martin spent time with both the Navajo and the Yupik people, learning far more than he ever learned at any Crown-funded university.

He uses the example of a European explorer, most likely funded by one of the monarchs of Europe. The man was hunting in Alaska when he came upon a brown bear. The bear was still quite a distance away and showed no aggression toward the hunter. But instead of talking to the bear and asking permission to pass its way without conflict, which any Yupik hunter/scientist would have done, the man simply raises his rifle in fear and shoots the bear dead, later bragging about his “bravery” and mounting the stuffed corpse as a trophy to his fear upon a palace wall in Europe.

He wasn’t educated enough to know that he had just fractured the entire relationship between bears and humans. He wasn’t brave enough to stand his ground while talking the bear away. He wasn’t man enough to let the bear live and go back to its family. Instead, he was a wetiko coward, well-trained by the Crown colonizers that had displayed these same traits over and over as they ransacked the planet for centuries.

All because they didn’t understand the nature of reality.

Humans did not act this way for hundreds of thousands of years. They only began acting this way after the Anunnaki intervention in Sumeria, which forced them into agriculture and away from any relationships they had with the natural world. The bloodline’s first-strike mentality has been on display ever since they landed here and it is the biggest clue that they are indeed not human. They came from a place of conflict in the universe and they brought with them the fear and mistrust which that conflict instilled in them.

Fast forward to today and you can see the carnage and misery that this dark Satanic mentality has wrought upon the human race. Divorce is rampant because many couples enter relationships with this mentality. The minute something goes wrong they get scared and defensive, blaming the other, while taking no responsibility for their role in the problem.

Paranoid Western governments sanction other governments whose policies aren’t in line with global Crown hegemony, often funding violent mercenaries to destabilize or even topple these independent states. Negotiation only occurs after the mercenaries have created enough carnage to gain an upper hand. Everything is calculated, not for peace and harmony, but for “victory”. But these are short-lived. Inevitably, the people remember what happened to them and rise up once again against neocolonialism and tyranny.

Conquest over nature is also short-lived. This is witnessed in our modern day by mass animal extinctions, the Mississippi River drying up, famines around the world, out-of-control geoengineered weather, and the like.

Martin tells another story in his book about a Yupik Eskimo hunter who got lost while hunting caribou. He eventually collapsed in the snow from exhaustion. A pack of arctic foxes came by and laid down beside him, surrounding him with warmth and keeping him alive until the weather had cleared and he regained his strength. The hunter told Martin that after this incident he was able to trap arctic foxes whenever he needed to. By understanding the reciprocal and relational nature of reality, this Yupik hunter thrived and had a rich life.

