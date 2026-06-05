Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Diana's avatar
Diana
7d

I m always gobsmacked by your articles . If only this were public knowledge, the divide n rule tactic used in the world wouldn’t function any longer

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Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
8d

Very clear explanation, Dean. Thanks for that.

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