The City of London/Bank of International Settlements owners have perfected the art of projecting a false reality upon the people of the planet. Most people have internalized this reality and do not even know it.

The advent of television made this pacification of the masses via propaganda much easier. These Black Nobility oligarchs had their underling intelligence agencies – MI6, CIA, Mossad – hire a slew of psychologists to fine tune their new television megaphone for maximum impact. Edward Bernays was their guru.

Then came the Internet – created by the Pentagon’s DARPA abomination.

Bernay’s television “program” now became an interactive experience which would, in the span of 20 years, come to pervade the lives of nearly everyone on the planet. We were baited into the Net, caught in the World Wide Web - the latest Freemason trick to project an inverted reality.

This “virtual reality” could now be tailored to the individual. With each click the oligarchy’s intelligence goons gained a little more insight into a person’s emotional state, political and spiritual beliefs, shopping habits and worldview.

MK-Ultra had been used to brainwash individuals using acid, BZ and other psychoactive drugs. With the theft and use of Tesla technology for the Philadelphia Experiment came a shift to the use of electro-magnetic frequencies for this brainwashing.

The Freemasons pushed technology into everyone’s homes at the turn of the millenium. Now every individual could be targeted not only by tailored Bernay-style propaganda, but by invisible electro-magnetic frequencies which could enhance acceptance of said propaganda.

Never before in the history of mankind has such mass mind control been attempted. Part of the virtual reality program is what the Silicon Valley cyborgs call “the singularity”. Cloaked in an inverted language of “tolerance” and “diversity”, the oligarchs actually strive to create a monoculture hive mind soulless human that thinks and acts the same.

We may look black, Latino or white on the outside; but on the inside we are slated to become identical trans-human specimens serving as mere negative-energy generating batteries for the Freemason oligarchs.

Each individual can reject this destiny, but to do so requires two things. First, one must have an awareness of Creator, which these Freemason reality and language inverters are rebelling against in embracing their role as Luciferian fallen angels who are “smarter than God”.

Second, one must be able to discern, reject and call out all lies. This becomes increasingly difficult in the “post-truth” world being created by the Black Nobility propagandists.

An example of this discernment is knowing that if you dare to watch the half-hour that passes for “nightly news” on your choice of Illuminati TV networks, you should know that every “story” is just that, but more like a nightmare.

Embedded in each story will be fear, a cultural norm you are supposed to adhere to and an outright fabrication of the facts. Each broadcast will then end with a feel-good story about some local hero doing the right thing. This is designed to legitimize the previous 25 minutes of mind control.

Commercials often operate in the same manner as this final news piece. They deliver a good moral message to pull at your heart strings, and use it to sell cars, razors, or whatever. Other times commercials deliver a bad moral message. This latter method is more about taking your soul than selling you a product.

If we are to escape the coming techno-fascism, we must above all become discerning. And you must do so quickly. If enough of us start using our damaged pineal glands again to call bullshit, we have a chance to take this Luciferian reality inversion project down. It starts with each targeted individual. And we are all targeted individuals.

