Excerpted from my book, Stickin' It to the Matrix, Chapter 10.

Urbanization could well be the most dangerous trend on the planet. Cities are designed by the matrix, for the matrix and of the matrix.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited different countries and witnessed the misery and plight of the urban poor in sharp contrast to the lives of happiness and relative ease I’ve seen among the rural poor in those same developing nations.

It’s the same here in the Ozarks.

Country folk here were decades ago disparagingly labeled “hillbillies” by the East Coast matrix press, mostly because they lived lives of incredible freedom and wore their stubborn independence from and defiance towards the system as a badge of honor.

The great thing about the Ozarks, which in my view sets it apart from any other place I’ve lived, is that this rebel mentality is still alive and kicking in a palpable way.

City life is designed by the Illuminati lunatics to extract the maximum toll from each member of the middle and lower classes, for the maximum benefit of the ruling classes. If you live in a city, you are a cash cow to be milked daily by these sick fucks.

It starts with expensive property. You can’t afford it. Nor do you want it. Many who bought into the suburban housing boom now find themselves living in ghost neighborhoods, unable to sell the house that is now worth half what they paid for it. Do you think that was just another coincidence?

Then there are the corporate factories and office towers, which city dwellers subsidize in all manner of underhanded ways while also being enslaved by one these welfare piggy facilities.

When they are released each day from their daily milking shift, they are not so subtly nudged by the nightly TV programmers towards a matrix-owned shopping mall, amusement park or restaurant where they are taught to be relieved of their grubstake under the guise of “rewarding yourself”.

Then there is the crime, the traffic, the noise, the nasty recycled sewage you call city water and the air pollution. Worst of all is the mean-spirited attitude you will get from most all of the other imprisoned wage slaves.

Soon you will internalize this attitude yourself, becoming hardened, cynical and bitter. What Pink Floyd called, “alcohol soft middle age” is sure to follow. You will learn to hate the people and love the system. This in turn reinforces the matrix.

What you need, man, and you need it bad, is a return to living in the natural world.

Where we live there is very little crime and – even better – very few cops. Our well water is sweet, our air is pristine and I can’t see or hear my neighbors. It is very quiet. At night, when I go to sleep, it is very dark.

Most importantly, since we only go to town once a week, we don’t have as many opportunities to internalize the insecurity and meanness of the majority of city folk. This makes it much easier to love the people and hate the system, instead of the other way around.

With nature constantly around us, we can tune in again to a thousand centuries-old human condition of being immersed in and part of the natural world.

When I do go to town, I can bring this renewed energy with me and try to help heal emotionally wounded city-dwellers with some positive and kind natural vibes.

The matrix is built primarily of consciousness. If we all changed our worldviews tomorrow to a “Love of Life” philosophy, the matrix would disappear by tomorrow evening.

Conversely, if we submit to its servitude, its cynicism and its general meanness, the matrix is reinforced, resulting in more war, more famine, more disease, more confusion, and less happiness.

This truism is why I believe we need a massive de-urbanization movement worldwide. If people continue to gravitate towards cities – to leave the garden – we will surely destroy this planet and we will never be liberated from the matrix.

Around the turn of the 20th century the vast majority (85-90%) of Americans still lived on a farm. A century later only a tiny percentage (2%) still resided in rural areas

That’s pretty serious stuff. And it’s going on all over the planet.

To make a long story short, the matrix has stolen our land – robbed us of our birthright. Land is the economic base that everyone needs in order to become a producer rather than a debtor/consumer.

Once you own land in the country, you can begin implementing your plan for even greater independence from the matrix.

You can garden, plant fruit and nut trees, raise livestock and hunt and forage for wild edibles. You don’t need a huge acreage to accomplish these things. You’d be amazed what can be done on just a couple acres. And remember, the bigger the acreage, the more there is to maintain.

Wooded acreage won’t fetch as high a price as tillable land, so you can buy it cheaper. It’s easier to maintain, and provides shade, shelter and habitat for all kinds of critters including you. Wood is also essential for free heat in winter time.

Look for areas where property values are reasonable, environmental pollution is minimal and property taxes are low. There are pockets of real estate which fit these criteria all across the country, depending on your climate and cultural preferences.

A good place to start your property search is online at United Country Real Estate’s website. This company specializes in rural acreages and has offices in every state in the country.

Do a nationwide search after typing in your parameters and you will begin to see which parts of the country generally have the cheapest rural real estate.

Once you have identified these potential areas, you can research a few different places and see what they offer in terms of quality of life.

Once you decide on an area, you can view the full repertoire of properties for sale by switching to a broader multiple listing service (MLS) database for that specific area. Two good ones for the Ozarks are the Arkansas Multi List and the Missouri Multi List.

Once you have a base in the country you will feel even more empowered to “stick it to the matrix”. Land is power. It provides an economic base from which you can produce things and create your very own systems.

As a political activist, I became very frustrated living in the city because I was always wanting to tear the whole system down, but was never able to use my creativity to build something.

When we relocated to rural America over 20 years ago, I felt more balanced. I still wanted to tear down the matrix, but I was now empowered to build our own, more just, parallel system to replace it with.

Interestingly this was the basic disagreement that Mao Tse Dong had with Marxism.

Where Marx believed that the working class revolution would start in the urban factories, Mao foresaw that it would be spearheaded instead by rural peasants and farmers.

Historically, Mao has been right.

You may decide, as we have, to move several times, due to economic circumstances or because you just want to check over that next hill. Don’t worry, once you have attained the skill set required to live in the country, you can remake entire systems at your new place.

Too many homesteaders dig into one place and commence with trying to buy their way to self-sufficiency. This is a big mistake. You’ll burn through your grubstake on those expensive solar panels and be headed back to some meaningless job in no time.

It’s not the stuff or even the particular place that counts. It’s the primitive knowledge of how to survive and thrive in the country that matters. Once you start down this road to learning these skills, move around all you want. It’s like riding a bike.

You’ll become much more instinctive, which is the natural condition of humanity before the matrix got a hold of us. In this state, you become tuned into nature. Nature is revolutionary, changing constantly and hard to predict for the matrix logicians.

Once aligned with nature, you become a dangerous revolutionary to the system. And you have a piece of land from which you can righteously defend yourself, if need be.

The whole liberal argument that “we should never own land because the Indians didn’t” is complete bullshit, probably planted into the discussion – as much “politically correct” nonsense was – by the matrix slaveholders.

First of all, just because Indians didn’t have a “deed” to their land, doesn’t mean they didn’t most emphatically own it. Ask a Cree invader what the Lakota thought about him trespassing on their Little Missouri hunting grounds. Anthropologists call this “territoriality”, but it comes down to semantics because the Lakota surely believed that land was theirs to utilize.

Second, times have changed, so adapt and quit seeking out ways to be a victim – the liberal scourge – for these assholes.

Once on your land, you can raise some livestock alongside that garden. You’ll get good meat for your freezer or some goat’s milk or eggs every morning, or some high-nitrogen manure for your garden, or all of the above.

If you raise a couple cows or pigs, you can sell one to a conscientious neighbor or friend and make enough to pay for the livestock and the feed, making your meat free. Try to grass feed your critters for the most part to keep your costs down. The good thing about pigs is they will eat almost anything.

If you could still use some cash flow, plant a high-value cash crop such as ginseng or shitake mushrooms. Or raise a few animals for the sale barn. Become a producer.

The key is to keep your equipment expenses down. Most all people in the modern age are enamored with machine power. What they fail to recognize is how expensive these are to operate and maintain.

You’ll be amazed what can be done with a wheelbarrow, a shovel, a rake, a hammer and a couple good hand saws. Less moving parts require less maintenance and repair. Keep it simple.

Don’t buy into any of the “end of the world” hype and buy a bunch of nutritionless overpriced freeze dried food, ten generators or a missile silo apartment. All of this hype is designed to separate you from your hard-earned grubstake.

Get back to the garden, go to work and create your own systems for pennies. Then you and your family will be ready for whatever comes your way.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com