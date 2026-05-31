When the country you live in spends most of its time living in denial as to the very nature of reality, it is only a matter of time until you get a pathological liar like Trump elected President.

The American propensity towards denial is a reflection of fat happy colonists afforded certain luxuries in exchange for obedience and fealty towards the Crown City of London bloodline empire which thus controls the nation’s foreign policy via Rothschild Federal Reserve debt enslavement.

On Thursday ExxonMobil Senior Vice-President Neil Chapman threw a grenade at such delusions when he shocked reporters at a conference hosted by Bernstein in New York.

Chapman, furthering the recent work of the brave Persians in taking a sledgehammer to the concept of American exceptionalism, stated, "We're approaching unheard of (oil) inventory levels. I mean really, really low levels. You can debate whether that's going to hit, those really low levels, in two weeks or three weeks. Once you get to that point, then you'll see price shoot up."

Chapman said $150-$160/barrel oil is possible and predicted that at this point demand destruction would kick in and prices would stabilize at this higher level.

"I don't know, whether it's two to three weeks or three to four weeks," Chapman went on to say. "What I'm really saying is, once you get to the minimum inventory levels and all-time low inventory levels, there's only one way to go. That's the situation."

While Trump and his corporate media gaggle blather on about a peace deal to sooth billionaire stockholders, the Iranians have said they are not interested in dealing with an American side bent on recolonizing and deindustrializing their great nation.

Bottom line: The Strait of Hormuz will remain either closed or under Iranian and Omani control. Oil will spike to painful price levels. And Trump will be backed into a corner where his choices will be an economic collapse or a fight to the finish to open the Strait which he knows he will lose.

All because Trump and his flock of sheeple in denial do not understand even the very nature of reality. You know, action-reaction, instant karma, that sort of thing. It is the grand illusion of a post-dated empire full of intellectually and physically lazy people who are about to get a massive wakeup call.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com