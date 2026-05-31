Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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nick w's avatar
nick w
4d

Meanwhile, the Roman Empire who run the world: Washington DC (Colanna family) Pentagon (Farnese) Vatican/ Jesuits/ City of London etc... Are making their western puppeticians, including Trump move quickly on digital ID'S and gulags linked to flock cameras and facial recognition in the US. Same thing here in the UK. Meanwhile, BRICS and the belt Road are Breakspear organised.

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Barry Varkel's avatar
Barry Varkel
4d

Trump & Co. don't care - they're making billions each and every week during this inexorable freak show and have formally immunised themselves from civil and criminal liability for all time

You're 100% right Dean - Americans are fat and lazy - sitting on the sofa, watching Netflix, ordering in and letting AI write everything for them.

When the costs of living go through the roof, the pain will be supreme; however, they'll still do nothing about it bar posting on social media and wishing for the good old days that never really were.

Hunter S Thompson, in a superb metaphor in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas nailed the death of the American dream bullseye, when he stated:

"And that, I think, was the handle—that sense of inevitable victory over the forces of Old and Evil... So now, less than five years later, you can go up on a steep hill in Las Vegas and look West, and with the right kind of eyes you can almost see the high-water mark—that place where the wave finally broke and rolled back."

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