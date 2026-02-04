Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1h

I'd like to take a look at the bigger picture. We haven't discussed why all these arrangements were set up against us. What is the motive for it all? It's very intricate. They've gotten us to believe that our names on a document, credit card or bank account is actually us. When it's not, it's merely an effigy of us, of our personal self. They make sure this information is not announced to the public but everyone walks around with an account traded on the stock exchange in their name. It slays me that nobody knows (or wants to know?) They've got us believing that time is money, but it's not. Time is life. That's a lovely thing to say however that's what it is. And everybody's life is equally valuable, n'est pa? Bring money in and suddenly time isn't life anymore, it's money. And what people do to live by that fallacy! They sacrifice their family, their businesses, and even themselves every single day. The banks pluck up the numbers that people "loan" from them and for the privilege of this mirage, they add interest onto it! Insult to injury. The banks pull these numbers up from thin air, have a few pages of documentation to seal it, and put the numbers into your account. While you have to work years to pay it off! Oh what a scam hey! What a doozie. And you think they've done you a big favor!

We are just as capable of putting numbers into accounts, numbers that go directly to the person we are doing business with.

Ok so why do they do all this, what are they getting out of it all? It takes a huge production to keep this going.

I believe they are stealing our time. They said time is money but that's just a construct. Is time money really? What about the time the animals spend alive? What makes most sense is that time is life and life is equally valuable to all beings.

Now if we saw it that way we'd get out of the hallucination that time is money.

Ok so knowing that how does it give us an edge?

What if we were to advise people to simply NOT pay their loans? That way they can keep their money.

However know this and know it well please - using bank-issued money is sure to keep you in impaled because their next move is to take possession so if I had a loan I would get with others and whip up a groundswell to NOT pay their loans. Or at least start off by just not paying the interest portion. However, caveat - with that savings every month, share it 50% with someone you know who could use the money. Life others up as we go.

Getting out of this snare is going to take a bit of courage, otherwise they've got us.

But doing this together in a somewhat coordinated effort is our best hope. It's like cutting off their blood supply. They want your life. they live off death. That's why their Satanists.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture