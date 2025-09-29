Last Thursday Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Medals of Honor awarded to 19 US soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre would not be revoked.

On December 29, 1990 over 300 Lakota were killed when US Army soldiers mistook a ghost dance ritual for an act of aggression on what is now the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota.

Their bodies, many of which were women and children, were genitally-mutilated and disfigured before being left to freeze solid on the South Dakota prairie. They were not even given the honor of a proper burial.

In 2019, under pressure from Lakota elders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduced legislation to revoke those medals. Biden Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a panel to look into the matter. But the panel apparently decided those involved in the massacre were honorable people.

In a statement issued the following day Oglala Lakota Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out said, “Secretary Hegseth’s refusal is despicable, untruthful, and insulting to the Great Sioux Nation. More than 300 unarmed Lakota men, women, and children were massacred at Wounded Knee--it was NOT a battle, it was REVENGE for America’s only loss on what they consider their home soil.”

Star Comes Out was referring to the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn, where the legendary Crazy Horse and Chief Gall led a column of Lakota, Northern Cheyenne and Arapahoe warriors in defeating General George Armstrong Custer and over 700 soldiers in his 7th Cavalry at what the Lakota call Greasy Grass near what in now Billings, MT.

My advice to the entitled rich boy womanizer/drunk who now presides over the aptly renamed Department of War: Stay out of South Dakota. You and your white supremacist buddies are not welcome here. And your feeble attempt to rewrite history has failed miserably.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse & Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.