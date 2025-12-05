Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Chapter 1: David Rockefeller & the Shah of Iran.

Nazis, Assassins and Operation Ajax

Prior to WWII du Reuter’s BP dominated the Persian oil patch. Following the war Britain dumped its puppet Shah in favor of his yet more pliable son Shah Reza Pahlevi, whose Nazi sympathies were less overt. By 1943 the US had established a military command in Iran and signed the Tehran Agreement, cutting the US half of the Four Horsemen a generous slice of the Iranian oil pie. [2]

Iran was coveted for its expansive reserves of crude and remains the most geopolitically strategic Middle Eastern nation, bordering both the unprecedented Persian Gulf oilfields to the south and the vast, largely untapped Caspian Sea crude reserves to the north.

After World War II the Iranian people became increasingly hostile towards Big Oil and their puppet Shah. Anger was especially prevalent among oilfield workers of the Khuzistan region who formed the main constituency of the Tudeh (Masses) Party. In 1951 Tudeh formed a coalition with the National Front Party and elected Mohammed Mossadegh Prime Minister of Iran. Mossadegh, who first campaigned against Soviet occupation of northern Iran, became a vocal critic of Four Horsemen control over Iranian oil. He soon announced plans to nationalize BP interests in Iran. [3] BP responded by organizing an international boycott of Iranian crude and called on two long-time associates for more drastic measures.

US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles and his brother, CIA Director Allen Dulles, both worked for the Washington law firm Sullivan & Cromwell before joining the State Department. The firm represented BP in the US. [4] It had also served as legal counsel to J. Henry Schroder Bank, the Warburg family-controlled Hamburg bank that financed Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in Nazi Germany. [5] Allen Dulles had been a lawyer for Nazi combine I. G. Farben and headed the CIA-predecessor Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during WWII. The Dulles brothers are cousins of the Rockefellers.

After WWII, Allen Dulles was OSS Station Chief in Berne, Switzerland, where he helped Swiss Nazi Francois Genoud transfer Hitler and Goebel trusts into Swiss bank accounts. In 1952 Dulles founded Banque Commerciale Arabe in Lausanne, Switzerland. The bank represented a pact between the CIA and the Muslim Brotherhood-Benoist-Mechin, which is comprised of Saudi royal family members. [6] Dulles was cutting a deal with Islamic fundamentalists.

Part of this Faustian bargain may have involved the House of Saud chieftains providing information to US intelligence on how to create mind-controlled assassins. The Muslim Brotherhood claims to have first perfected this technique during the 11th century Crusades when it launched a brutal parallel secret society known as the Assassins, who employed mind-controlled “lone gunmen” to carry out political assassinations of Muslim Saracen nationalists. The Assassins worked in concert with Knights Templar Christian invaders in their attacks on progressive Arabs, but were repelled. [7]

The same year Dulles – himself a 33rd Degree Freemason and Knight Templar – formed his alliance with the House of Saud, the CIA launched its MK-ULTRA mind control program using LSD produced by the Warburg banking dynasty’s Swiss Sandoz Laboratories. Dulles’ OSS assistant in Berne was James Warburg. With Sidney Gottlieb at the wheel, MK-ULTRA sought to create a “Manchurian candidate”, a mind-controlled assassin to be utilized for CIA black operations. The city of Lausanne, where Dulles cut his deal, also came to house a group commonly known as Nazi International, led by Nazi intelligence officer Otto Skorzeny. After WWII Allen Dulles became OSS Station Chief in Berne, where he helped the Nazi-infested ITT expand throughout Europe. [8]

The US, whose concern after WWII quickly turned to a growing Communist bloc of nations led by the Soviets and Mao’s Chinese revolutionaries, also cut a deal with the Nazi Gehlen spy organization. With help from Licio Gelli, who founded the P-2 Italian Freemason Lodge, US intelligence laid down a “rat line” by which several Nazi War criminals, including the Butcher of Lyon, Klaus Barbie, escaped to South America. Other Gehlen operatives and Nazi scientists were absorbed into the new CIA. Dr. Hermann Erben, fled to Mexico where he was a CIA spy, financing his activities through morphine sales. In the early 1950’s Erben migrated to Iran just in time for the “Operation Ajax”. [9]

After failed negotiation attempts in Tehran with the populist Mossadegh led by Averell Harriman and Vernon Walters, the Dulles Brothers took charge of a joint CIA/MI6 smear campaign painting the Iranian leader in the most brilliant colors of Red. When this anti-communist rhetoric failed to convince the Iranian people to turn on their popular leader, a military expedition was organized.

Financing for the CIA coup, code named Operation Ajax, came from Deak & Company, founded by OSS operative Nicholas Deak. The company was the largest currency and gold bullion trader in the US after WWII and financed CIA adventures in Vietnam and the Belgian Congo through their Hong Kong gold monopoly.

Operation Ajax was led by H. Norman Schwarzkopf, father of the Gulf War General of same name, and Kermit Roosevelt, grandson of President Teddy Roosevelt. A palace coup led by Shah loyalist General Fazlollah Zahedi was organized in 1954. Mossadegh was deposed and the Shah flew into Tehran from exile in Rome seated next to Allen Dulles. [10] The Four Horsemen had their puppet back in the National Palace. Kermit Roosevelt stayed in Tehran, his CIA Deputy Director of Plans income soon augmented by a new job as salesman of military aircraft for Northrop Corporation.

