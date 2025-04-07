(Excerpted from Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf: Chapter 3: The House of Saud & JP Morgan)

In 1917 the British made a client of Ibn Saud, who was told to encourage Arab tribesman to repel the Ottoman Turks from the Gulf Region. That same year the British House of Rothschild pushed through the Balfour Declaration, lending Crown support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. A year later the Ottomans were defeated. [93]

Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia were carved out of the Ottoman Empire and fell under British rule, with Ibn Saud taking control of his namesake, Saudi Arabia. In 1922 the Treaty of Jeddah gave Saudi Arabia independence from Britain, though the Crown still exerted considerable influence. [94] During the 1920’s, with help from British troops, Ibn Saud grabbed more territory from the Ottomans when he annexed Riyadh, then seized the holy cities of Mecca and Medina from the Hashemites. [95]

Ibn Saud’s progeny form the modern-day House of Saud monarchy which rules Saudi Arabia. Less than twenty families, all tied to the House of Saud, control the Saudi economy. The House of Saud spreads its influence through money and reproduction, with male members of the Saud family now numbering over 5,000.

Crown Prince Abdullah, half-brother of King Fahd, runs the Saudi National Guard and has assumed day to day control of the Kingdom since King Fahd suffered a serious stroke in 1995. Prince Sultan, Prince Nayef and Prince Salman are full brothers of King Fahd and serve as Ministers of Defense and Interior and Governor of Riyadh, respectively. [96] Prince Sultan’s son is Prince Bandar bin Sultan, the long-time Saudi Ambassador to the US. Prince Bandar’s cousin, Prince Saud al-Faisal is the Saudi Foreign Minister.

These princes use the Saudi Arabian government agencies they run as personal piggy banks and also represent foreign companies bidding for contracts in the Kingdom. They handle over $600 billion in overseas investments. [97] King Faud is the second richest man in the world with a personal fortune of over $18 billion.

Prince Bandar is part of the Sudeiri clan which is comprised of the offspring of the late King Abdul Aziz and his favorite wife. The Sudeiris are the most powerful and most Westernized family in the kingdom. The House of Saud encourages a fundamentalist Wahabist interpretation of Islam, but practitioners of Wahhabism in the Kingdom consider the Sudeiris munafiqeen (hypocrites). While the Sudeiri clan lives in opulence, most Saudis struggle to put food on their tables. The increasingly unpopular Sudeiris rule with an iron fist and are constantly cited by international human rights organizations for their brutality and opposition to democratic freedoms.

The Saudi monarchy rules by decree. Women are not allowed to drive cars and are banned from many restaurants. The Kingdom has no democratic institutions. Opposition to the House of Saud is criminalized, driving political opponents underground. In 1990 the Saudis beheaded 111 dissidents.

US corporations acquiesce in the Saudi oppression of women. At Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Starbucks establishments in Saudi Arabia, there are segregated sections for men and women. The women’s sections are run down. Starbucks has no seating for women. Women who show up at other Western restaurants without their husbands are turned away. [98]

In January 2002 the US-based Freedom House released a survey which ranks countries in accordance with the freedoms they allow. Saudi Arabia was ranked as one of the ten least free countries in the world, along with Burma, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Cuba, Libya and Syria. Human Rights Watch recently accused the United States of ignoring Saudi human rights violations to ensure a continuous oil supply. [99]

The Assassins

In the 1920’s a young Egyptian named Hassan Al-Banna revived the Muslim Brotherhood, which had its origins in the old Grand Lodge of Cairo. Al-Banna was an admirer of Adolf Hitler and during the 1930s his group became a secret arm of Nazi Intelligence. During WWII the Palestine-based Grand Mufti went to Germany as a Muslim Brotherhood representative to recruit an international SS division of Arab Nazis. Based in Croatia, the group was known as Handzar Muslim Division. [100]

After the war, British Intelligence hired these fugitives and sent them to Egypt with help from the French. Later these “assets” were literally sold to the CIA, who saw them as a counterweight to Arab nationalists such as Egyptian President Gamal Nasser, who soon banned the Brotherhood from Egypt. During the 1950s the CIA evacuated them to Saudi Arabia, where they launched madrassas which taught a combination of Nazism and Wahhabism.

One prominent teacher, Dr. Abdullah Azzam, taught Osama bin Laden. Wahhabism has been condemned as heresy by Muslim countries more than 60 times. It is only practiced in Saudi Arabia and by the Afghan Taliban. [101]

The leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Sayed Kuttub had been sponsored by Saudi King Faisal to undermine Gamal Nasser. Kuttub stated that during this period in the 1960s, “America made Islam”. [102]

Knight Templar spook-master Allen Dulles was OSS Chief in Berne, Switzerland after WWII where he founded Banque Commerciale Arabe in nearby Lausanne. The bank represented the secret pact between the CIA and the Muslim Brotherhood, now the secret society of choice of House of Saud fundamentalist family members. Dulles was a 33rd Degree Freemason and a founding member of the secretive Council on Foreign Relations which steers US foreign policy. He was a cousin to the Rockefellers.

Part of the Dulles pact may have involved the House of Saud Muslim Brotherhood providing information to US intelligence on how to created mind-controlled assassins. The Brotherhood claims to have been the first to perfect this technique during the Crusades when they spawned a parallel secret society known as the Assassins to carry out their political skullduggery. Was the CIA’s MK-ULTRA mind control program, which began shortly after Dulles founded the Banque Commerciale Arabe, developed with the help of the House of Saud?

The Assassins took their name from the Arabic word hashshashin, meaning “hashish smoker”. Another Arabic word, assasseen, translates “guardians of the secrets”. The group was founded in 1094 by Hasan bin Sabah, who shares his surname with the ruling family of Kuwait. Hasan was schooled in the secrets of the Hebrew Cabala and studied at the Grand Lodge of Cairo, which also spawned the Afghan Illuminated Ones, the Roshaniya, who terrorized that country under the leadership of Bayazid Ansari in the 16th century. [103]

The Assassins emerged from the Ismaili Muslim sect, which claims descendance from the Hebrew patriarch Abraham and his surrogate wife, Hagar. The Ismailis formed “societies of wisdom” which morphed into the Grand Lodge of Cairo. The Druses which came to run the lodge claimed to be both Christians and Muslims and their protocol mirrored that of Grand Orient Freemasonry. The Cairo Lodge turned out fanatics, who aided the Knights Templar in their Crusade battles against Saracen Muslim nationalists. bin Sabah formed his own Ismaili sect known as the Assassins. The group embraced the dogma that the end justifies the means, a belief they shared with their Masonic brothers and a trademark of modern-day religious and neo-Darwinist fundamentalists worldwide.

According to Marco Polo and many others, bin Sabah took over a valley where he built palaces surrounded by lush gardens and frequented by beautiful women. Young visitors would be lured in and drugged, believing they had found paradise. bin Sabah would then promise them a return to paradise if they would carry out political assassinations for him. bin Sabah’s promise is held out to this day to thousands of young Islamist suicide martyrs, whose missions are bankrolled by the House of Saud.

bin Sabah called himself the Grand Master. Masonic historian Albert Mackey states of the Assassins, “...connections to the (Knights) Templars, as historically proved, may have had some influence over that Order in molding, or at least in suggesting, some of its esoteric dogmas and ceremonies...The Templars entered at various times into amicable arrangements and treaty stipulations with the Assassins.”[104]

Footnotes can be found in my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com