No two countries have resisted colonialism more over the centuries than Afghanistan and Yemen. Many a despot has been laid low by these warrior societies, both of which underwent socialist revolutions against bloodline monarchies in the 1960s and 70s.

It should be no surprise then that last week the Houthi government in Yemen launched several missiles at Israel. What did surprise many was that the missiles were hypersonic and that they found their military targets. Dozens of Israelis were injured.

Five countries in the world have hypersonic missile. The US is not one of them. Russia, China, India, Iran and Yemen have them. The Yemenis have adapted their version to fly extremely fast.

Overnight the US and UK bombed Sana’a and other parts of Yemen in support of Israel. The Yemeni Armed Forces responded by launching a successful strike on a power station south of Bethlehem.

They also targeted Ben Gurion International Airport and harassed the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier with multiple kamikaze drone strikes while the US was attacking Yemen.

The Houthi Red Sea blockade has already inflicted untold damage to Western economies, as shipping rates have skyrocketed. Now the bloodline’s shipping cartel, led by Maersk, face port strikes across the US.

Happy New Year war pigs! May 2025 mark your demise!