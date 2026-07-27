Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
4dEdited

Goes to show you, never underestimate the tenacity of someone that you have pissed off and disrespect, even if they are barefoot or in sandals.

The Saudis have a date with a reckoning that is long overdue.

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
3d

Brother Dean, please give us your Editorial Opinion on what the End Goal is for The Four Horsemen and their ilk so I can more readily understand. Short term sees apparent, Grossly increase the Price of Crude and it's related such as Diesel, etc. and Population Reduction is assumed. But your analysis always seems to run much, much deeper than what seems apparent to many of us.

Thank you my Brother and God Bless--

PS-I am quite aware of another goal which seems to be in play most have no idea this is occurring---in short, Collapse The West and move Power to The East, Russia, China, India and those in between--The New Belt & Road Initiative or another Silk Road Redux is what I see occurring. I have deemed this "War" as The Belt & Road War.

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