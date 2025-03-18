Illuminati mass mind control is predicated on a numbing steady delivery of 6th-grade level non-news to the masses, combined with the occasional 911/Kennedy Assassination fear-inducing shock, designed to cement obedience and allegiance to their resource monopoly. The elite must constantly manufacture fake bad guys to divert criticism from their hegemonic global banking cartel. Not coincidentally, the bad guys always possess a resource which the bankers covet. Western intelligence agencies serve as spearhead in designing and implementing these psyops. Since oil greases the Illuminati’s City of London money shuffle, the Middle East is naturally home to a plethora of “bad guys”.

In the 1920’s a young Egyptian named Hassan Al-Banna revived the Muslim Brotherhood, which had its origins in the same Grand Lodge of Cairo that also spawned Cabala, Freemasonry, Knights Templar and their Illuminati board of directors. Al-Banna was an admirer of Adolf Hitler. During the 1930s his group became a secret arm of Nazi Intelligence. During WWII the Palestine-based Grand Mufti went to Germany as a Muslim Brotherhood representative to recruit an international SS division of Arab Nazis. Based in Croatia, the group was known as the Handzar Muslim Division.

After the war, British Intelligence hired these fugitives and sent them to Egypt with help from the French. There they were sold to the CIA, who used them to infiltrate and attack a burgeoning left-wing Arab nationalist movement led by Egyptian President Gamal Nasser. Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal, brought in Soviet advisors and banned the Muslim Brotherhood from Egypt. The leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Sayyid Qutb received payments from Saudi King Faisal to undermine Nasser.

During the 1950s the CIA evacuated Brotherhood leaders to Saudi Arabia, where they opened madrassas that taught a combination of Nazism and Wahhabism. Prominent instructor Dr. Abdullah Azzam taught Osama bin Laden. Fascistic Wahhabism was encouraged by Britain’s M-16, Israeli Mossad and the CIA, though it was condemned as heresy by Muslim countries more than sixty times. It is only practiced in Saudi Arabia and by the Afghan Taliban. Brotherhood leader Sayyid Qutb stated that during the 1960s, “America made Islam”.

CIA Director Allen Dulles had been a lawyer for Nazi combine I. G. Farben and headed the CIA-predecessor Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during WWII. After the war Dulles was OSS Station Chief in Berne, Switzerland, where he helped Swiss Nazi Francois Genoud transfer Hitler and Goebel trusts into Swiss bank accounts. In 1952 Dulles founded Banque Commerciale Arabe in Lausanne, Switzerland. The bank represented a pact between the CIA and the Muslim Brotherhood-Benoist-Mechin, which is comprised of Saudi royal family members.

Part of this Faustian bargain involved the House of Saud providing information to US intelligence on how to create mind-controlled assassins. The Muslim Brotherhood claims to have first perfected this technique during the 11th century Crusades when it launched a brutal parallel secret society known as the Assassins, who employed mind-controlled “lone gunmen” to carry out political assassinations of Muslim Saracen nationalists. The Muslim Brotherhood Assassins worked in concert with Knights Templar invaders in their attacks on progressive Arabs.

The same year Allen Dulles- 33rd Degree Freemason, Knight Templar, CFR-founding member and Rockefeller cousin- formed his alliance with the House of Saud, the CIA launched its MK-ULTRA mind control program using LSD produced by the Warburg banking dynasty’s Swiss Sandoz Laboratories. Dulles’ OSS assistant in Berne was James Warburg. With Sidney Gottlieb at the wheel, MK-ULTRA sought to create a “Manchurian candidate”, a mind-controlled assassin to be utilized for CIA black operations. The city of Lausanne, where Dulles cut his deal, also housed a group known as Nazi International, led by Nazi intelligence officer Otto Skorzeny.

The Assassins took their name from the Arabic word hashshashin, meaning “hashish smoker”. Another Arabic word, assasseen, translates “guardians of the secrets”. The group was founded in 1094 by Hasan bin Sabah, who shares his surname with the crooked ruling family of Kuwait who themselves descend from the Hashemite clan. Hasan was schooled in the secrets of the Hebrew Cabala and studied at the Grand Lodge of Cairo, which also spawned the Afghan Illuminated Ones- the Roshaniya - who terrorized that country under the leadership of Bayazid Ansari in the 16th century.

The Assassins emerged from the Ismaili Muslim sect, which claims descendance from the Hebrew patriarch Abraham and his surrogate wife Hagar. The Ismailis formed “societies of wisdom” which morphed into the Grand Lodge of Cairo. The Druses that came to run the lodge claimed to be both Christians and Muslims and their protocol mirrored that of Grand Orient Freemasonry. The Cairo Lodge turned out the fanatics who aided the Knights Templar in their Crusade battles against Saracen Muslim nationalists.

bin Sabah, who called himself the Grandmaster, formed his own Ismaili sect known as the Assassins. The group embraced the dogma that the end justifies the means, a belief they shared with their Masonic brethren and a trademark of modern-day religious and neo-Darwinian fundamentalists worldwide.

Masonic historian Albert Mackey states of the Assassins, “...connections to the (Knights) Templars, as historically proved, may have had some influence over that Order in molding, or at least in suggesting, some of its esoteric dogmas and ceremonies...The Templars entered at various times into amicable arrangements and treaty stipulations with the Assassins.”

According to Marco Polo, bin Sabah took over a valley where he built palaces surrounded by lush gardens and frequented by beautiful women. Young visitors would be lured in and drugged, believing they had found paradise. bin Sabah would then promise them a return to paradise if they would carry out political assassinations for him. bin Sabah’s promise is held out to this day to thousands of young Islamist suicide martyrs, whose missions are bankrolled by the House of Saud.

Islamic fundamentalism began its modern day meteoric rise in British administered India and found a permanent home in Pakistan. That country came into being in 1947 in a British attempt to divide Muslims from their Hindu Indian counterparts. Pakistani Islamism was carried forth by Mawdudi and a succession of military juntas backed by the Illuminati. Its spiritual epicenter is the Karachi-based Agha Khan Foundation- a subsidiary of the House of Windsor’s Crown Agency tentacle.

The majority of Western Arab allies embrace Islamic fundamentalism, which is quite congruent with global monopoly capitalism, since both are based on a return to rule by feudalistic monarchy. Most of the West’s Arab enemies embrace secular socialism, which aims to stop the exploitation of oil resources by the Four Horsemen and the Eight Families international banker owners. The great Arab leaders including the Egyptian Nasser, the Algerian Boumedienne, the Libyan Gaddafi, the Syrian Assad and the Iraqi al-Bakr all support(ed) a secular socialism (though Qaddafi to be precise is an anarcho-syndicalist), which poses a very real threat to the Illuminati elite.

Within years of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, CIA and MI6 were passing targeting information to the Ayatollah aimed at Iranian leftist groups like the Tudeh Party, the National Front and the People’s Mujahadeen. These nationalist parties had backed 1954 CIA/BP coup victim Mohammed Mossadegh and later spearheaded the Iranian Revolution through their Committee of 60 oilfield strikes in Khuzestan Province.

The mullahs cut oil for arms deals with Israel and unleashed a reign of terror, assassinating over 4,000 Tudeh Party leaders, while torturing and imprisoning 10,000 more. In 1989 many of those imprisoned were sentenced to death. Khomeini then banned the parties terming them “Marxist satanic elements”, something even the Shah hadn’t done. The US was using Islamic extremists to exterminate the Iranian left. They had done the exact same thing when they installed Saddam Hussein in Iraq to terrorize the Iraqi Communist Party.

In 1978 the Mossad allowed the fundamentalist Hamas to become the only Palestinian group registered in Israel. The Israelis found the Islamist Hamas a convenient bludgeon that they could deploy against Yasser Arafat- whose Palestinian Authority had emerged from Fatah and the PLO, both of which put forth a secular left of center political agenda based on Arab unity and nationalism.

Hamas regularly receives funds from the Saudis without intervention by the Israelis, while money bound for the PLO is routinely seized by Israeli authorities. After the Gulf War the House of Saud cut funding to the PLO to punish Arafat for his opposition to the US bombing of Iraq, while the Saudis continued to fund Hamas.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. Its suicide bombers are modern-day Assassins, whose actions serve as a pretext for further Israeli aggression against Palestinians. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon played a critical role in the founding of Hamas in 1988, when his Likud Party doled out 800 licenses to Islamists in the occupied Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

Sharon- the Butcher of Shatila- served as ideological guru of both the Gush Emunim and Kach Movement/JDL Jewish underground right-wing terror networks during his 1977-1992 tenure in Israeli Likud governments. He was central to the Landscam gang, which made millions recruiting Jews from Manhattan and Moscow to buy homes built on illegal settlements on Palestinian lands during the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Sharon’s Landscam partners included Rupert Murdoch, Sir David Ormsby-Gore, Prince Johannes von Thurn and Taxis, Sir Edmund Peck and World Jewish Congress President Edgar Bronfman- owner of ConocoPhillips. Also attending the initial 1982 planning sessions for this land grab at Sharon’s Negev ranch were Henry Kissinger, M-16 Middle East specialist Nicholas Elliott and Permindex Kennedy Assassination paymaster Louis Mortimer Bloomfield.

According to former Mossad case officer Victor Ostrovsky, Mossad armed the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood with mujahadeen arms from Afghanistan in 1986 and gave the Islamic Jihad terrorists a target list. That same year, Mossad armed Islamists in Jordan to destabilize that nation as part of their “Jordan is Palestine” plan to push all Palestinians into Jordan, while seizing the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In October 1991, angered at the Bush Administration’s willingness to mediate peace talks in Madrid between Israel and the Palestinians, Ostravsky says Mossad used three Hamas extremists in an attempt to assassinate Bush in Madrid. When their plan failed these Palestinians, like many before them, were shipped off to Nes Ziyyona - an Israeli nuclear, biological and chemical weapons testing facility where experiments are routinely conducted on Palestinian militants. A similar Mossad facility exists, disguised as a hospital, in Soweto, South Africa, where poor blacks are subject to experimentation.

The US uses Islamic extremists to achieve its geopolitical goals on a regular basis. In 1982 the socialist government in Syria put down a revolt led by Islamic militants. One of the revolt’s leaders was Abdallah Azzam, who later supervised the CIA training of mujahadeen in Peshawar, Pakistan. Shiek Hassan Turabi, leader of the Sudanese military government, is backed by the leader of that country’s Muslim Brotherhood offshoot known as the Islamic National Front. Until the media began reporting that Osama bin Laden was using Sudan as his mid-1990’s al Qaeda base, the US had close ties to the Sudanese fanatics. Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, the cleric who the CIA brought to the US to recruit Islamic fighters for its dismemberment of Yugoslavia, got his visa at the US consulate in Khartoum.

In the US, the Muslim Brotherhood coalesces around Louis Farrakhan and his Nation of Islam. On February 21, 1965 Nation of Islam operatives gunned down black leader Malcolm X, who had fallen out with the Islamists after a journey to Mecca altered his worldview. Prior to the trip, Malcolm X spoke in the divisive manner of Farrakhan, preaching black power against the “white devils”. Upon his return he ditched his racial analysis and focused on class, reaching out, as Dr. Martin Luther King had begun to do when he was assassinated, to labor unions and impoverished whites.

John Mohamed, the sniper who claimed thirteen victims in the Washington, DC area in October 2002, was a recent convert to the Nation of Islam, whose donors have included Texas billionaire H. L. Hunt. Hunt met with Jack Ruby the day before the JFK hit, then disappeared to Mexico for a month. Louis Farrakhan came up missing in similar fashion after the Malcolm X hit.

Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad was a self-proclaimed messenger of Nation of Islam founder Master Fard. Fard instructed Muhammad to study the origins of Islam, Freemasonry and the Cabala. Fard mimics the Knights Templar propaganda that Jesus never died on the cross. While the Priory of Sion version states that Jesus went to France and started the sangreal Merovingian bloodline, Fard claims Jesus landed in Pakistan, global epicenter of Islamism where spiritual god/king of the Muslim Brotherhood Agha Khan resided. It also happened to be the place where modern-day Assassin, M-16 asset and favorite Illuminati bad guy Osama bin Laden was “hiding”.

