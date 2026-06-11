Interview: Global Rebellion Against Bloodline6-11-26Jun 11, 20262816ShareRegis’s Substack It's The Oil StupidDean Henderson is a world-renowned political analyst, historian, and author of seven books, including his best-seller, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf. Among the early truth-tellers to be ghosted and deplatformed by the social media giants, Henderson’s original ‘Left Hook’ blog, with millions of views and hundreds of subscribers, was deleted… Listen now3 days ago · 3 likes · Regis TremblayThanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe2816SharePreviousNext
Excellent interview Regis and yourself.
No fear here my Friend.
Thanks again!
😎✌️💪