This still photo from an AI-generated clip made by Iran speaks volumes as to what is at stake as the Axis of Resistance continues to land heavy blows to the Rothschild Epstein Cult which we can and have traced back 8,500 years to the world’s first monarch- King Sargon of Sumeria.

This is indeed a war of good versus evil. The Iranians and those of us who are part of the resistance know it. There is no “middle ground” to stand on here. Global oil and stock markets are being massively manipulated in an attempt to thwart the asymmetrical war that Iran is fighting and winning. (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/01/766181/Iran-Army-urges-families-US-forces-to-check-on-them-amid-censorship)

But they can only be rigged for so long before reality sets in. Americans are, as per usual, in massive denial as to the pummeling the US and it’s Persian Gulf Rent-a-Sheiks are taking. Sell and get out before you lose everything.

Many who are tuned into only certain parts of the bloodline conspiracy to enslave humanity are claiming Iran is a tool of this ancient hybrid cabal. This absurd fallacy is being spread by the numerous CIA disinformation people in the conspiracy genre. It gives people the excuse they need to sit on the proverbial fence, while the Satanists attempt to reinstall the Pahlavi dynasty in Iran.

The Pahlavis descend from the Khan bloodline, as in Genghis Khan. This bloodline has historically been in charge of most of West Asia, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

But the people of these nations have risen up against this Anunnaki bloodline control and sent the monarchists packing. So most of them now live in their City of London base camp and are unwelcome in their former fiefdoms.

This includes the Pahlavi Shahs of Iran who the British Crown installed in 1921 when 42-year-old Reza Khan was promoted by British General Edmund Ironside to lead the British-run Persian Cossack Brigade. When populist Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh tried to nationalize British Petroleum in 1953 he was overthrown and the Shah reinstalled. And in 1979 the Iranian Revolution ran the Pahlavi monarchists and their heroin/arms empire out of the country.

These are the “reasonable” Iranians who Little Big Man is talking to. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is especially close to the Pahlavis. The US mantra, repeated by both Republican and Democrat warmongers alike is that Iran has “terrorized” the US for 47 years. The truth is that the Anunnaki Khan bloodline, its City of London Crown handlers, their Israeli lapdogs, and its Hessianized US military have terrorized the Iranian people for 105 years.

Every time the Agha Khan Foundation creates Islamists like ISIS, al Qaeda or Daesh to attack progressive socialist/anarchist governments of the world it has been Iran who has stepped up to defeat them.

And it will be Iran who will lead the world out of the technological dystopia that the Satanists have planned for us via Agenda 2030. So don’t believe the MK-Ultra programmers. Get off your coward’s fence and shout it from the rooftops. We human beings all need to not only support but become part of the Axis of Resistance and defeat the Crown invaders once and for all.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.