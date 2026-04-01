Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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nobody's's avatar
nobody's
5d

I hope they destroy anything and everything that has to do with 5g, 6g, Bill Gates, Data Centers,

Transhumanism, etc. Now is the chance to save the world.

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2 replies by Dean Henderson
Tisha's avatar
Tisha
5d

Been noticing the word "hardliners" being parroted in regards to the new supreme leadership. When I start hearing words or phrases being repeated often, I know propaganda is being pushed.

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