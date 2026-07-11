Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Frank Lambert's avatar
Frank Lambert
6d

Dean, the worthless United Nations hasn't ever stopped a war to my knowledge since it's creation and does nothing but make casual and tepid complaints when the U. S. and Israel commit crimes of aggression, war crimes, and blatant piracy on the High Seas, but when a smaller nation the U N deems insignificant, they give tacit approval for it to be attacked and or occupied.

I admire the Iranians tremendously for fighting back against American and Zionist aggression, and wish the Chinese and the Russians who, along with Iran, are founding members of the SCO, aid them with military force rather than being complacent, standing on the sidelines.

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sue's avatar
sue
7d

At long last my heart begins to sing. Thank you, Dean!

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