The collective American propensity for living in denial is the result of more than a century of imperialist intervention and the spoils of war that have flown freely into the American trough.

This is how you get Trump as President. He’s an MK-Ultra Project Monarch program designed to divide the country, mainly along gender lines. He is also a lucrative brand for the Rothschild bankers who have him blackmailed via their boy Epstein.

Yesterday a senior Iranian intelligence official accused Axios and other Western media outlets of being cozy with US and Israeli intelligence. He said the corporate media were spreading “crude and repetitive lies” while continually distorting the negotiating positions of Iran.

Meanwhile Iran is moving forward with plans to administer the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with Clause 5 of the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

US negotiators, reflecting the massive denial of their own citizenry, seem to selectively hear what they want to hear rather than acknowledge the new reality which Trump’s imperial overreach has ushered in. Thus the return to a shooting war which we have seen over the past week.

The petulant baby Trump must be seen as a symbol of a dying empire unwilling to share the world’s resources with their rightful owners. The days of piracy and lawlessness are over. Those who persist in these immoral and illegal practices will now be dealt with. And humanity will enter a new phase of emancipation from 8,500 years of Anunnaki Crown enslavement.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, The Federal Reserve Cartel, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Grateful Unrich and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering