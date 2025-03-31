The Eurasian Times is reporting today that Iranian officials have threatened to bomb the British island of Diego Garcia where the US has been deploying B-2 bombers over the past few days.

Situated 4,800 kilometers south of Iran Diego Garcia has served as a US rapid deployment base for Middle East conflicts. Writing for the Eurasian Times, Indian Air Force veteran and military commentator Group Captain MJ Augustine Vinod (retired) stated, “The deployment of B-2s isn’t merely deterrence—it’s preparation. In war games and real operations, stealth bombers have proven to be first-strike platforms that neutralize air defenses, command bunkers, and missile silos. Their very presence tells Iran and its proxies: ‘Your options are narrowing.”

One option would be a preemptive strike on the US bomber fleet at Diego Garcia. An unidentified Iranian official recently told the British Telegraph, ”There will be no distinction in targeting British or American forces if Iran is attacked from any base in the region or within the range of Iranian missiles.”

Today, during a ceremony to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of fasting for the month of Ramadan, Iranian Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who heads the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Division stated:

“The Americans have 10 military bases in the region, particularly around Iran and 50,000 troops based in there. This means they are sitting in a glass house; and when one sits in a glass house, one does not throw stones at others.”

These comments came in response to threats by US President Trump to NBC News on Saturday that if Iran didn’t capitulate to what it sees as unreasonable demands, including ending relations will the Axis of Resistance in the region, the US would bomb Iran and that it would be a “bombing like never seen before”.

When you couple these threats with the Diego Garcia B-2 deployment, Trump’s outburst at Putin during a phone call yesterday and the weird JD Vance trip to push for the sudden takeover of Greenland; one must conclude that the world is much closer to WWIII than it was just a few days ago.

(Books here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dean-Henderson/author/B008NW47JM?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1743438850&sr=1-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true)