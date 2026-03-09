Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Guti's avatar
J Guti
4d

How does this all tie back to the Rothschild's?

Well, the Rockefeller & JP Morgan operations were both Rothschild fronts.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Sylvia Sterling's avatar
Sylvia Sterling
4d

This country would have been better off to follow Ben Franklin's suggestion to

stay out of foreign entanglements. Not our business. We have enough oil of our own

in Alaska to last 600 years. Don't need these people.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture