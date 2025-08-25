Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Chapter 12: The Gulf Oil War.

The process of stealing Iraq’s oil began when the Illuminati bankers baited Saddam Hussein into invading Iran. While Saddam was preoccupied with the Iranians, the puppet Kuwaiti government busied itself slowly moving its long-disputed border with Iraq northward into the area containing the massive Rumaila oilfield, which the Four Horsemen now knew to be one of the richest in the world.

There the Kuwaitis established military installations, farms and oil facilities. The expansion added 900 square miles to Kuwait and gave them control over the southern portion of Rumaila, which contains the largest portion of its estimated 30 billion barrels of oil. Iraq’s oil terminal at Fao was destroyed during the Iran/Iraq War, crippling Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) production at North Rumaila. Iraq wanted to lease the islands of Warbah and Bubiyan from Kuwait to serve as deep sea ports that could replace Fao. The Kuwaitis refused.

In 1981 the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) bought Sante Fe Drilling Corporation and its high-tech engineering subsidiary Braun. Sante Fe was a known CIA front. Braun had devised a new slant drilling technique. Throughout the 1980’s KOC used this technology to drill horizontally into the Rumaila oilfield, 90% of which fell within Iraqi territory. [1] The Iraqis said Kuwait stole $10 billion worth of crude oil.

After the Gulf War, Sante Fe continued to steal Iraqi oil. In April 1993 Kenneth Beaty, head of exploration for Sante Fe, was arrested by the Iraqi government when he was found inside Iraq checking an oil well at Rumaila. He was sentenced to eight years at Abu Ghraib prison on trespassing charges. [2]

Estimates of Iraqi crude reserves continue to climb. The current estimate is 112 billion barrels, second only to Saudi Arabia and up from 97 billion barrels just a decade ago. And much of Iraq remains unexplored. David Mangan Jr., editor of The Oil Daily, later said of the Gulf War, “It is most likely that the US plan from the beginning was to capture Southern Iraq because that land holds the richest oil fields on earth.”

But Iraq contains something more important than oil. Rumaila lies at the heart of what was Mesopotamia, between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers that drain into the Persian Gulf. The world’s most ancient writings are etched on Sumerian clay tablets buried beneath the muck at the estuaries of these great rivers. During biblical times the area was known as Chaldea. It was here, Anunnaki researchers say, where the Nubirian intruders chose to land, due to its plentiful supply of fossil fuels.

According to foremost Anunnaki researcher Zecharia Sitchin, the Anunnaki constructed the Great Pyramids in Egypt as space beacons. NASA scientist Maurice Chatelain agrees, stating, “The Great Pyramid at Cheops was also a space beacon. From high above, the pyramid is visible at a very great distance...the polished stone surface is a radar reflector.” The Anunnaki landing facilities may have been in the Sinai Peninsula. Sinai means “shining” and, derived from name of the Babylonian god “Sin”. Sin was the Semitic name for Nannar, the firstborn son of Anunnaki leader Enlil, who was the sovereign of Ur, the home city of Ancient Mystery purveyor and possible Anunnaki hybrid Abraham. Sin was also the Chaldean name for the moon where, according to Sumerian tablets, the Anunnaki obtained the needed DNA for their human hybrid experiments. This adds a whole new meaning to the Old Testament mantra that man was born in sin. [3]

Researchers claim the Egyptian King Ra was actually Marduk, son of Anunnaki commander Enki. Ra fathered Shu and Tefnut, who married each other and gave birth to Geg and Nut. They too married and spawned the Egyptian god-kings Isis and Osiris, along with the biblical Seth and Nephthys. The Anunnaki flight control center was at Mount Moriah, which translates “mount of directing”. [4]

It was on this exact sight that King Solomon built his Temple, under which the Knights Templar excavated during the Crusades, making off with boatloads of gold, the Ark of the Covenant (possibly an Anunnaki radio transmitting device) and other sacred relics now guarded by the Priory of Sion.

This southern portion of Iraq may contain valuable clues as to the origins of mankind, knowledge closely guarded by the Illuminati banker-led secret societies. The perpetual state of war with Iraq has put the area off limits to researchers, just as the number of people interested in the Anunnaki theories gains critical mass. When US forces invaded Iraq in 2003, organized “looters” carried away many important artifacts from Iraq’s National Museum.

In June 1990 Iraq’s Ambassador to the US Mohammed al-Moshat appeared on CNN revealing US/Kuwaiti collaboration in destabilizing Iraq’s economy. Al-Moshat stated, “I have documents written by the CIA, detailing an economic destabilization program against Iraq involving Kuwaiti State Security. On November 14, 1989 CIA Director William Webster invited KSS officials to Washington to plan this destabilization effort.” [5]

Al-Moshat read verbatim from the CIA document, which stated, “It is important to take advantage of the deteriorating economic situation in Iraq in order to put pressure on Iraq to delineate border situation. Broad cooperation should be initiated between us. The CIA will also train 128 elite Kuwaiti forces to protect the al-Sabah family. And we will help automate functions of the State Security Department and facilitate the exchange of information with Syria and Iran.” [6]

Al-Moshat went on to say that Kuwait’s oil wealth was being deployed to bankroll mujahadeen rebel heroin trafficking in the Golden Crescent region. Just months before Moshat made this claim, a nephew of Kuwaiti emir Sheik Jaber Ahmed al-Sabah was arrested in France for possession of heroin.

Part of the CIA/al-Sabah destabilization effort against Iraq involved driving world oil prices lower. At a May 1990 Arab Summit in Baghdad, Saddam Hussein said that for every $1 drop in the price of a barrel of oil Iraq was losing $1 billion/year. He called Kuwaiti overproduction of crude an “act of war”. Two months later he lodged a formal complaint with the Arab League calling Kuwait and UAE “imperialist agents” in the Gulf. King Hussein of Jordan concurred. In July 1990 OPEC held a meeting of oil ministers in Vienna where it was agreed that each member nation would lower production to avert further declines in an already weak oil market.

A day after the meeting Kuwait announced that it had changed its mind and would increase production. KOC flooded an already oversupplied market with $13.25/barrel Kuwaiti Export crude. The UAE followed suit. Within three months Iraqi crude went from $28/barrel to $11, resulting in a loss of $14 billion in oil revenues. Iraq’s economy is oil-dependent. In 1988 oil provided 99.1% of Iraq’s hard currency. [7] Reeling under mountains of Iranian War debt, Iraq was now starved of the desperately needed foreign exchange required to service this debt and rebuild its shattered economy.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Tariq Aziz penned a letter to the Secretary General of the League of Arab States complaining that Kuwait had, “implemented a plot to escalate the pace of the gradual, systematic advance toward Iraqi territory. The Kuwaiti government set up military installations, police posts, oil installations and farms on Iraqi territory”. But Aziz knew that a more powerful force stood squarely behind Kuwait’s audacious moves, stating, “We are sure that some Arab states are involved in a conspiracy against us. And we want you to know that our country will not kneel and our women will not become prostitutes and our children will not be barred from food. It is inconceivable that a regime such as that in Kuwait could risk engaging in a conspiracy of such a magnitude against a large, strong country such as Iraq if it were not being supported by a great power, and that power is the United States of America”.

While Iraq’s greatest oilfield was being partitioned by the Four Horsemen and their Kuwaiti surrogates, the al-Sabah fiefdom was driving the price of oil into the ground, while demanding full repayment of the Iraq “grants”. In July 1990, as American warships conducted exercises in the Persian Gulf, Iraqi President Hussein met in Baghdad with US Ambassador to Iraq April Glaspie. Saddam registered his anger towards Kuwait’s economic warfare against Iraq. He told Glaspie he was considering taking military action against Kuwait to drive them out of the Rumaila oilfield.

Glaspie said nothing to discourage Saddam, instead telling him, “We have no position regarding Arab/Arab conflicts”. On July 31 Assistant Secretary of State John Kelly gave his implicit blessing to Saddam’s plans saying, “We have no defense treaty relationship with any Gulf country. That is clear...we have historically avoided taking a position on border disputes”.

Glaspie and Kelly were both lying and giving Saddam the green light to attack Kuwait. A few days later Iraqi Revolutionary Guards routed the Kuwaiti’s from Rumaila. Both a letter penned by President Bush to Saddam on July 28 and State Department instructions to Glaspie were withheld from a Senate committee investigating Glaspie's and Kelly's odd responses to Iraqi threats. State Department spokesman Richard Boucher said the documents were withheld to “permit Presidents and foreign leaders to talk freely”.

Watch Them All Die

It wasn’t the first time a US President allowed bloodshed to provide a pretext for economically beneficial war, nor would it be the last. Bush’s “no response” to Saddam was reminiscent of the actions of FDR which led to the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and US entry into WWII.

A 1940 Gallup poll showed 83% of Americans were against US involvement in the war. The London banker crowd wanted US intervention to help cement the US/Britain “special relationship”, which serves as the neo-colonial paradigm of the day. FDR was himself a Wall Street insider. He only launched his populist New Deal to put a lid on revolutionary public anger caused by the Crash of 1929. His uncle Frederic Delano was a member of the first Federal Reserve Board. The 33rd Degree Mason and CFR insider needed a pretext to provide US troops for the defense of European monarchs, to which every Mason pledges his allegiance, wittingly or not.

CFR started the ball rolling by encouraging FDR to send aid to China and to squeeze Japanese trade via naval blockades. FDR ordered the Pacific Fleet moved to vulnerable Pearl Harbor despite numerous intelligence reports of looming Japanese aggression and over the objections of Admiral James Richardson. In 1932 and 1938 the Navy conducted exercises in the presence of Japanese military attachés, simulating the destruction of the Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. Six Japanese aircraft carriers disappeared from radar after seen sailing towards the US. US Army Chief of Staff George Marshall sent an ambiguous message to Pearl Harbor military commanders on November 27, 1941 that read, “Hostile action possible at any moment. If hostilities cannot be avoided the US desires that Japan commit the first overt act.” [8]

Warnings came from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, US Ambassador to Japan Joseph Grew, Brigadier General Elliot Thorpe in Java, and British and Dutch intelligence. On December 6th, US intelligence told Roosevelt that the Japanese carriers were 400 miles from Hawaii. Still, Roosevelt left most of the Pacific Fleet in port. On the night of December 6th, George Marshall and Navy Secretary Frank Knox huddled at the White House with FDR. Both later testified that they “did not recall their whereabouts”.

While battleships and destroyers remained at Pearl Harbor, the more strategic aircraft carriers were moved. Not one was in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. FDR knew air power was the key to defeating Japan. The “surprise” Japanese attack went forward and 2,400 Americans paid for the FDR deception with their lives. Another 1,200 were injured. The next day FDR addressed the nation and called for a declaration of war. Pearl Harbor ended US isolationism once and for all. FDR stated his position in a trans-Atlantic telephone conversation with British Prime Minister and fellow 33rd Degree Freemason Winston Churchill, stating, “A Japanese attack on us, which would result in war...would certainly fulfill two of the most important requirements of our policy...What I don’t know, can’t hurt me”. [9]

In 1939, North Dakota Senator Gerald Nye drew the nation’s attention to a document titled The Next War, which stated, “To persuade her (America) to take part will be much more difficult. It will need a definite threat to America...The position will be naturally eased if Japan were involved...the old goddess of democracy routine”. FDR’s son-in-law Curtis Dall said of the powers looming behind FDR, “For a long time I felt that he...developed many thoughts and ideas that were his own to benefit this country. But he didn’t. Most of his thoughts were carefully manufactured for him by the Council on Foreign Relations-One World Money group.” [10]

As Professor Stuart Crane put it, “If you look back at every war in Europe you will see that they always ended up with the establishment of a balance of power. With every reshuffling there was a balance of power in a new grouping around the House of Rothschild in England, France or Austria. They grouped nations so that if any King got out of line, a war would break out and the war would be decided by which way the financing went. Researching the debt positions of warring nations will usually indicate who was being punished.”

The international bankers now prepared to punish Iraq. Shortly after Iraq attacked Kuwait Jordan’s King Hussein joined with Algerian President Chadli Bendjedid to organize an Arab League Summit in Algiers to try and head off a full-scale war. Saddam agreed to pull his troops from Kuwait while the summit proceeded. But Egypt, with backing from the US and Britain, convinced 14 of the 21 foreign ministers in attendance to denounce Iraq. The peace effort fell apart. The Bilderbergers would have their bloodbath.

On October 5, 1990 Iraq’s Ambassador to the UN Sabah Talat Kadrat stated to the General Assembly, “America and its Western allies are seeking, through this military, political and informational campaign; to gain control over the oil wells and to impose imperialist political, economic and military hegemony over the world, and over the Third World countries in particular.”

