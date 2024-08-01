The same day Israeli assassinations of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran mark a watershed event in global geopolitics. It likely began with an Israeli false flag event.

As Hezbollah leader Sheik Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated, “The Zionist enemy accused Hezbollah of being behind the strike on the town of Majdal Shams without providing any evidence. Our internal investigation determined that we had nothing to do with what happened there. The motive behind the Majdal al-Shams rocket strike was to pit the Druze community in the occupied Golan Heights against local Shia Muslims. We have a great deal of evidence that shows missiles launched by Israeli systems have frequently hit the city of Acre and other areas in the occupied territories.”

The New York Times reported today that according to three Iranian insiders, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is planning direct strikes on Israel in response to the violation of its sovereignty. Iran also called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

In anticipation of an Iranian military response, the US stock market tanked on Thursday, with the 10-year Treasury bond falling below 4% for the first time since February and gold hitting a record high.

According to Alamos Gold President & CEO John McCluskey, Asian central banks began buying gold in earnest when the US announced that it would seize Russian assets to pay for rebuilding Ukraine. Angered by this flouting of international law by the US, as well as by the West’s unwavering support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza, these countries are selling dollars and buying gold as fast as they can.

Large gold reserves will be necessary for the formation of a BRICS currency that could rival the US dollar. Should the US continue to back the pariah nations of Ukraine and Israel, the recently high-flying dollar may well be headed for a crash landing.

Also weighing on the markets, was news that as the income gap in the US continues to widen, people making less than $50,000/year are shunning even fast food restaurants. Investors are also losing patience with their darling AI companies such as Nvidia, which have yet to produce a profit. There was also a huge recall of Tesla cars.

With their Fourth Industrial Revolution floundering, the global bloodline oligarchy has once again played their war card via bankrolled Ukrainian and Israeli aggression. But this time, with an increasingly united global South, things could play out quite differently. If I were the inbreds I’d be dusting off those bomb shelters. Don’t worry, you can burn all those ill-gotten and soon-to-be-worthless US dollars to stay warm.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.