Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
7h

Brother Dean On Fire today!

Dean, y'all wanna ship some reading material so I don't have to use The River thingy? Signed maybe? That place is an AMAZONingly evil place. Full retail price if y'all do that plus shipping costs. I'm good for it. Rather have coins in your pocket than that Bald Headed fascist.Might need a new Senator as she appears to never have operated. a weapon----muzzle right at the fella's head for a photo op------laughed my ass off. Thats not a dog mam----she likes to shoot her dogs too.

Give my best to Miss Jill.

God Bless

PS-got my Iroquois Confederacy coffee cup today and my IC Flag 3x5 on the wall putting up on the wall today!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sylvia Sterling's avatar
Sylvia Sterling
7h

Agree 100 per cent, Dean. But people don't have the education to read history anymore...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture