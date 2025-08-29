As Labor Day weekend approaches, most workers would agree that the best thing about it is the extra day off. Most will not think twice about its meaning or the fact that after decades and even centuries of so-called progress, workers of the world remain enslaved by a handful of bloodline controllers.

The Royal Africa Company slave monopoly, whose shares were solely-owned by King James II, eventually got wise to the expensive practice of enslaving human beings to do the work of the lazy inbred Crown elites who held shares in the far flung plantations of the East India Company.

Slavery morphed into colonialism, whereby “freed” slaves now paid inflated prices for their own food and housing via the company store/landlord. These workers were paid next to nothing to work the fields and factories owned by the Crown, but now disguised under names like Dole, Del Monte, Anglo-American and De Beers.

But this scheme was bound to fail since it required the expense of a colonial government whose pale-faced employees gave away the fact that the native country they were governing was being stripped of resources. As this was laid bare workers revolted and took up arms. The Crown was then forced to “free” its colonies to govern themselves.

But parasites tend to be persistent, always finding new ways to feed off their unsuspecting host. So central to the Crown’s post-WWII rearrangement of the global economy was a neo-colonialism featuring the IMF and World Bank.

Under this new arrangement the target countries were declared “independent” while those same Crown multinationals and banks sold their land to local contract farmers who now bore the brunt of taxes, hiring workers and unpredictable weather. Now it wasn’t just individuals who were sunk into debt to keep them working, it was entire nations of the global South.

Communism was declared dead. But the global South didn’t get the memo. Guerilla armies sprang up across Africa, Asia and Latin America to oppose this new neo-liberal version of slavery. Many are governing their respective countries now.

Beginning in the 1980s under the reigns of Reagan and Thatcher, the Crown tightened its stranglehold over the global economy via deregulation, free trade agreements and a slew of CIA-led counterinsurgency efforts. The latter showed only mixed results.

Still, concentration of economic power continued. The global economy was thrown into speculation via stock markets and the Crown continued to grab more resources via its Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street tentacles as these markets continue to hit record highs.

With these ill-gotten new-found trillions, they could now turn their attention to further enslaving the world’s “developed” nations. Key to this program were two things.

First, they flooded those nations with desperate immigrants who would work for cheap, thus keeping wage inflation in check. Conveniently, the backlash to this got their guy Trump in office once again so he can implement more policies which aid the Crown’s wealth consolidation.

Next, you create price inflation everywhere except the labor market, led by an out-of-control housing market. Aside from benefitting Blackrock and others who began building houses to rent just prior to the Covid-19 scam, keeping housing unaffordable is key to their Agenda 2030 plans.

This combination has resulted in record levels of debt in Western countries. And debt is the key to controlling populations.

Remember that this weekend as you enjoy your extra day off. Don’t buy anything you don’t need at the Crown’s company stores. And be under no illusions that workers are being celebrated at this juncture in history. It’s all Woke window dressing. In many ways we have never been more enslaved.