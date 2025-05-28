Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olenka Folda's avatar
Olenka Folda
17h

Thank you, Dean, for this fascinating tale of your trip through Cambodia. Though I am familiar with the country's tragic history thanks to the Americans, the personal experiences

you relate give one a true feel for the people and their country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Jacobson's avatar
Eric Jacobson
17h

Hi, Dean. Thanks for sharing all your varied experiences, you and your intrepid wife have shared around the world. It makes me realize how most of us Westerners have no idea how the majority of the rest of the world lives! There certainly has been much tragic history associated with Cambodia,

inflicted largely by the US and its NATO minions. I just read that Cambodia was bombed far more heavily during the Vietnam War than previously believed--and that the bombing began not under Richard Nixon, but under LBJ. From October 4, 1965, to August 15th., In 1973, the US dropped far more ordinance on Cambodia than was previously believed: 2,756,941 tons of bombs, dropped in 230,516 sorties, on 113,716 sites! Absolute insanity! On a side note, it is estimated that over 100,000 tons of US-made bombs have been dropped on the tiny Gaza Strip in the past 18 months by the IDF air force. Man's inhumanity to man boggles the mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture