Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Gay Pearson's avatar
Laura Gay Pearson
6d

Wow! These are the times I have lived my life. It’s the first time this information has come to me. I was and am aware of the whole Libyan Lockerbie happening, stayed reasonably informed, I thought. Thank you for sharing this very interesting article. The Rothschilds banking empire is even more familiar to me now as the Epstein files have been released, well not all but enough to see that the Rothschilds banking empire is the main player in all these high interest corruption issues, a key player for sure. Lots to digest. The corruption is overwhelming and astonishing. I have lived a very simple life.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
6d

It's the same-old-same-old all over the world all the time isn't Mr. Henderson? Ineptitude, incompetence, deceit, mendacity, malfeasance, venality, corruption and criminality enough to gag an army of maggots. And they get away with it and they get away with it and they get away with it and they get away with it. It lends credence to the Christian doctrine that Satan is the Lord of the Earth.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture