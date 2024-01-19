Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 39: Love Of Life Vs. Crown Darkness

My old friend Wayne Pritchett flew to the other side a few days ago. Wayne was a nomad, a radical and a truth-teller – the kind whose blunt clarity sent many a smug programmed wannabe glitterati headed swiftly in the other direction mumbling incoherently. Wayne did his best to live his philosophy which he termed, “love of life”.

The feudalist City of London bloodline bankers who herd us around like cattle didn’t much appreciate Wayne’s world view. Their modus operandi is just the opposite – hatred of life, scorn for humanity and constant self-loathing.

One can ascertain that centuries of rape, pillage, and genocide have pushed these grotesque inbreds into a dark intellectually-fabricated corner where denial, rationalization, and morning shots of whiskey are necessary in ever-growing quantity to perpetuate their massive delusions as to the nature of reality.

Only through the creation of Luciferian fantasies like Freemasonry, self-proclaimed Illuminati wizards, Hollywood, and brutal social Darwinism can they justify their ancient and ongoing enslavement of billions of people and their insatiable thirst for resources, money, and power. For damaged goods like these, Satanism becomes an automatic fallback where their pathetic collective lives can have “meaning”.

Thus their City of London geopolitical lair has become something of a bullhorn through which the world is told how to think, how to act and how to interpret reality itself. Their various Chatham House Royal Society tentacles busy themselves daily blurting out self-proclaimed and often laughable mastery as to how the world works. Sadly, most humans have internalized these lies.

Central to their anti-spiritual delusion is that humans are soul-less worthless commodities whose very existence threatens the planet. Their various eugenics projects are justified by this contempt for the “little people” and include Planned Parenthood, Tuskegee experiments, Hitler and Pol Pot, the modern “environmental movement”, endless war, debilitating vaccinations, alchemist-inspired toxic “food”, the trans-gender scrambling of the sexes and the anti-social media scrambling of language, thought and civility.

The combined forces of technology, globalization and immense wealth have given their regalia-donned bullhorn increasing volume and sway over an unsuspecting public, mesmerized by the spell-binding incantations of the black magicians and their well-spoken strawmen.

Now operating increasingly in the open, the feudalists' plan now culminates in a looming attempt at full spectrum dominance of humanity via 5G mass MK-Ultra mind control and a subsequent new trans-human race of beings which they hope will be much easier managed than its predecessor.

The most dangerous intellectual dagger coming out of that pervasive Royal bullhorn is the always disparaging view of humanity and thus of self which most good self-hating slaves have long since internalized.

My friend Wayne was a major pain-in-the-ass towards these doubters, but it was only because he never gave in to the City of London’s dark lies about human nature. He knew that we were made perfect by Creator, just like the trees, mountains, animals, and birds. Unlike the self-hating and thus outwardly self-important glitterati, he knew that we were all simply One.

If we are to survive the coming onslaught of the most twisted, sociopathic lies you can imagine, we must all re-learn a love of life, a love which has been taken from us simply because we chose to believe what a bunch of unscrupulous bloodthirsty pirates told us to believe. Unbelievable!

Snap out of it!

You have the authority. Use it. You decide what to believe. Believe it. You were made perfect in the image of God. There’s much to love about yourself and about humanity. And there was much to love about my old friend Wayne. See you on the other side brother.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

