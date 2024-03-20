Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 9: Minions Feeding Vampires

The Trump dog and pony show – which encompasses both the triggered outrage at it and the blind enthusiasm for it - can only exist within a Satanic system where the vast majority of the population have become robotic vampire-feeding minions cued on by an artificially-constructed and fully internalized code of conduct which they firmly believe to be a set of values, but which in fact acts to perpetuate and further their own enslavement in both the physical and spiritual realms.

Stepping back from the most recent divide and conquer movie, one observes that in their every day affairs most people have never been busier bowing down to the self-proclaimed authority of the day. It has become now a simple reflex. This cowardice transforms into guilt, shame and depression, making for thousands of sick minions who are technically alive, but spiritually dead.

Those of us who regularly have a go at the vampires who rule this planet with their Babylon money-changer scheme are seen my most of these minions as simple food which they can feed the vampires to keep them away from themselves. Thus the ostracization, silence or outright contempt we get from the minions for our efforts to free them.

As the old saying which best describes this inbred-bloodline Beast system goes, “Shit rolls down hill”.

That’s how the Luciferians designed it. And that’s how the vampire-feeding minions seek to keep it, convinced by the shriveled old on-screen ventriloquists that if they do not, shit may actually start to roll uphill, landing squarely on the heads of fear-filled bystanders and minions before continuing on up the hill to mash some vampires.

Understand that the roles which the vampires, minions, silent bystanders and rebels play are just that and have been pre-programmed into the system by the system.

How many times have you heard people blaming some poor sap for his of her plight in life, while remaining completely silent as to the evil nature of the vampire matrix which plunged them into their dire straits?

But the Beast system has one serious flaw in it and this problem is no small one.

It is all a perception management lie which has no basis in reality. In fact, natural law (aka reality) contains no hierarchy, no role-playing, no guilt and no shame. No amount of Freemasonic Royal Geographical Society propaganda can change this.

This is where real power lies – in natural law. The puppeteers have usurped nature’s (God’s) authority and staked their claim that they are it. But they have no power. Everyone simply has the choice to either accept their phony authority or reject it. Even if the minions gladly grant this, they still have no power.

Perhaps the most important task at hand today is to reject this magician lie and to start living in accordance with natural law. Practice having empathy for and fighting for those crushed by the Babylon system. Practice warfare against the global oligarchy and their slaver proteges. Practice rolling the shit back up the hill from whence it came.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

