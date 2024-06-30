Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 18: The Internet/Social Media Reveal

Modern computers were first developed by the IBM Corporation, using Nazi scientists smuggled into the US via Operation Paperclip. Computers were introduced to the general public during the 1980s, but the Crown’s military, banking, and intelligence organizations had been using them for three decades. Cisco was known as the NSA’s “golden child”, while Intel created back-door microchips that allowed NSA access to all computers.

In 1966, the director of the US Defense Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (ARPA) Information Processing Techniques Office, Bob Taylor, initiated the project that would lead to what we now call the internet. Additional research was done at the Stanford Research Institute and at UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL), whose operation was contracted out to SERCO in 1995. This occurred simultaneously with the release of the internet to the general public.

ARPA became DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and by 1970, it had set about assigning IP addresses and selling domain names to the inevitable tech monopolies that would follow. Originally, the internet was used by the National Security Agency for its signals intelligence operations. In other words, it was used as a means to deliver disinformation and propaganda to enemies of the Crown.

In 1995, the Defense Communications Agency took control of the internet. This coincided with SERCO’s new NPL contract and with the release of the internet to the public. Now the propaganda arm of the US military and SERCO would preside over a misinformation explosion that the planet had never seen, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “computer programmer”, whose bread was buttered giving “commands”.

With the internet cast, the World Wide Web was spun as a means to trap individuals whose opinions did not line up with the agenda of the Crown. Now DARPA would set about developing the two mechanisms, which would be used to spring the internet trap – social media and search engines.

In 2004, DARPA quietly shelved its LifeLog project, which Wired Magazine once called, “an ambitious effort to build a database tracking a person’s entire existence”. On the very same day that DARPA shut LifeLog down, Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Facebook. Most of Facebook’s initial investment came from In-Q-Tel, the investment arm of the CIA. Using the typical Crown methodology, the Crown’s intelligence agencies had simply contracted out a critical Tavistock-developed psychological warfare operation to Facebook, which would sell this voluntary personal information dump to the public as “social media”.

DARPA now dedicated more resources to a project that it called Mimix. They funneled money into the Stanford Research Institute, which had become the US military’s computer research hub shortly after WWII and eventually spawned Silicon Valley. The DARPA Mimix project was eventually contracted out to Google. The name “Mimix” is instructive of the goal of DARPA’s Google project to create a hive mind consensus from the global population, who would increasingly “mimic” what a Google search told them was gospel truth. DARPA refers to this as “birds of a feather”. The goal is to create a “singularity” where all humans mimic Crown propaganda and behavior, eliminating all opposition to their Luciferian ideology.

Google’s parent company is Alphabet, which also controls YouTube. The name is certainly interesting since the rise of the internet and social media is akin to the Tower of Babel legend, where the alphabet was scrambled by a new group of Semitic language speakers who suddenly appeared on the scene. Was it now the job of “Alphabet” to repeat this Anunnaki project to shut down communication and debate and replace it with senseless babble that would allow their hegemony to remain unopposed?

A language learning company called Babbel was launched in 2008. And in late 2022, a new movie was released starring Brad Pitt called Babylon. The introduction of television was a boon to the Crown’s propaganda efforts. Now they would trap humans into an internet where they became willing, but unwitting participants in the demise of their privacy and critical faculties.

Television is a one-way information stream, but the internet is interactive. Social media adds peer pressure to the equation. Most people succumb to it and cave into the hive mind singularity consensus to avoid conflict. Those who question this increasingly Satanic consensus are isolated and harassed. The most intelligent of these are banned from the various CIA contractor social media platforms.

On February 16, 2019, at the Munich Security Conference, Google delivered a 30-page white paper outlining their strategy for combating “fake news” on their various internet platforms, including YouTube. Fake news would come to refer to any information that disagreed with the Crown’s agenda.

Their Orwellian proposals included “giving people context about the information they see”, “making authoritative sources readily available” and preventing YouTube uploads of “bizarre conspiracy theories”.

Google partners in this effort include the First Draft Coalition, the Trust Project, and the International Fact-Checking Network. All are front groups for the mainstream media organizations and NGOs run by the global elite.

One of the major players in this internet censorship is Haymarket Media Group, a London-based Royal Society tentacle led by former Thatcher cabinet minister Michael Heseltine.

Haymarket has its headquarters in Bridge House, home to Bridge House Estates, a charitable trust founded by Royal charter in 1282 by the City of London Corporation. Bridge House makes its grants through the City Bridge Fund, which along with City’s Cash and City Fund, are the three funds managed by the City of London Corporation.

Interestingly, the United States Federal Bridge Certification Authority (FBCA) is the basis for secure US intergovernmental communications. Many of these communications are contracted and administered by Crown Agent SERCO. Is FBCA being monitored by the City Bridge Fund or Bridge House Estates?

Haymarket Media Group founded the Trust Project, which places a “trust mark” on websites that it deems reliable. Other Trust Project founders included The Globe & Mail, Hearst Television, The Washington Post, and Economist magazine. The Economist is 21%-owned by the Rothschilds. Other Economist owners include the Cadbury and Schroder families which bankrolled Hitler, the Agnelli family, the Lazard family, and Baron Layton.

The First Draft Coalition is also based in London. Partners include CNN, BBC, ABC News, Facebook, The Telegraph, and The Washington Post. Funding comes from the Google News Initiative, Rothschild-lieutenant George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Koch Brothers, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

First Draft specifically targets “conspiracy communities”. Their website talks of the need to “inoculate” against, “conspiracies about global networks of power”, further stating that, “debunking or explaining these conspiracies…gives them not only legitimacy but a set of keywords for your audience to use to search for more information… Before the internet, such remote communities struggled to connect because it was so difficult to meet face to face. Now such communities can flourish.”

The third Google censorship partner is the International Fact-Checking Coalition, which is operated by the Poynter Institute. Major funders of Poynter include Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Charles Koch Foundation, National Endowment for Democracy, and Soros and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown’s colored revolution-plotting Open Society Foundation.

